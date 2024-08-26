Researchers make worrisome discovery while analyzing New York City subways: 'Imagine the human impact ... in a single day'

A new study shows subway users in New York City are exposed to dangerous levels of pollution while commuting.

What's happening?

Researchers found that the air at NYC subway platforms has, on average, four times the level of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) as would be deemed safe by the Environmental Protection Agency over a 24-hour period, The Guardian reported. The level of pollution exposure is also nine times more than the suggested limit set by the World Health Organization, per the news outlet.

While these guidelines by the EPA and WHO refer to exposure over a 24-hour period, and commuting time is only part of a day, commuters receive a significant portion of their daily exposure to PM2.5 while riding the subway, The Guardian detailed.

Per the report, communities of color and low-income commuters are disproportionately affected by the dangerous air quality. Many jobs in NYC are located in the financial districts, which are farther from low-income communities and majority Black and Hispanic communities, causing workers from those communities to commute for longer periods.

Researchers found that the PM2.5 levels for Black and Hispanic employees were 35% and 23% higher compared to Asian and white people, per The Guardian.

The study also showed an extremely high concentration of iron present in the subway air particles, largely due to the friction among trains' metal wheels and brakes and rails.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

In addition, pollution from the outdoors that enters the subway at "older, deeper, busier" stations with poorer ventilation becomes trapped and is recirculated, contributing to the high levels of PM2.5.

Why is particulate matter important?

Particulate matter is a mix of varying pollutants. The descriptor 2.5 indicates the individual particles are less than 2.5 microns in diameter. Particulate matter that is 10 micrometers or smaller is generally considered inhalable and can cause negative health effects, per the EPA, with PM2.5 posing the greatest risk.

"At that size, these particles penetrate the lung, and it's been shown that small particles cause issues with cardiovascular, respiratory and neurological diseases," Masoud Ghandehari, the lead researcher of the study and a professor of urban systems engineering at New York University, said, per The Guardian. "We have 5 million riders per day. Imagine the human impact one may be having in a single day in the New York City subway system."

The California Air Resources Board warns that infants and children inhale more air per pound of body weight compared to adults, putting them at higher risk of adverse health effects from exposure to PM2.5.

Particulate matter can also negatively affect the climate and ecosystems by contaminating water, soil, and plants, according to the CARB.

What's being done about air pollution?

Air pollution — in various forms — is a problem everywhere, but researchers around the world are devising new strategies to combat this issue.

In Texas, experts found a way to capture carbon from the atmosphere and store it. A team in Indiana developed technology to stop pollution at its source. And Bill Gates backed a startup that turns carbon pollution into delicious butter.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.