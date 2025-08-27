Tesla confirms game-changing feature update for Cybertruck: 'It's a valuable angle'

Cybertruck owners just got a long-awaited upgrade that makes their futuristic trucks safer. Tesla has rolled out support for the B-pillar camera in Sentry Mode, closing a security gap that drivers have flagged since launch, Teslarati reported.

Sentry Mode, already one of Tesla's most talked-about features, turns the electric truck into a roaming security system by activity recording everything that happens around the vehicle. Until now, the Cybertruck's B-pillar camera — which sits between the front and rear doors — wasn't fully enabled, leaving a blind spot. For owners, that meant less coverage in situations such as break-ins or vandalism.

Tesla enthusiasts say the update is a game-changer. The Cybertruck has been one of the most frequently targeted vehicles in the United States, per Teslarati.

Adding the missing camera means owners will have a more complete view, giving them peace of mind and potentially discouraging would-be criminals.

Tesla has extra motivation to roll out such upgrades since sales have been slipping. In the first quarter, it delivered 336,681 vehicles, down 13% from last year. Updates give owners more value and could make the Cybertruck more appealing.

For buyers, improvements can make EV ownership feel like a smarter long-term investment. And every Tesla sold contributes to reducing reliance on gas-powered vehicles, which also cuts down on pollution.

EV drivers who want to save even more can turn to solar power. Installing solar panels dramatically increases the cost savings of EV ownership because charging with solar is far cheaper than relying on public stations or the grid. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on a solar system.

Updates also show why EV ownership keeps getting better. Every Tesla that replaces a gas-powered vehicle on the road lessens use of the fossil fuel, which is better for the environment. If you're thinking about making your next car an EV, a little research goes a long way.

On X, Tesla program manager Siddhant Awasthi confirmed the update, saying: "It required work. The team has finished work on this and just need to make sure it's validated and runs reliably." One fan responded simply: "Thank you!!! It's a valuable angle!" Another added, "Thanks for all you do."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.