Hong Kong Customs opens snack cans in 'clothing' shipment, find 24 snakes and 8 lizards

Authorities suspect seven of the lizards are endangered species.

A shipment labeled as everyday apparel instead turned out to be a wildlife trafficking bust at Hong Kong International Airport.

At the airport, The Standard reported customs officers found 24 live snakes and eight live lizards in a package listed as clothing, and authorities suspect seven of the lizards are endangered species.

What happened?

After intercepting the shipment on Monday, Hong Kong Customs said the animals were worth about 600,000 Hong Kong dollars (around $76,000), per the outlet. The air consignment had arrived from Australia.

What officers uncovered was not apparel but reptiles stashed in snack cans, each concealed in a cloth bag, as The Standard revealed. Customs said the cargo had been selected for inspection based on risk assessment, even though it was declared as "clothing," per the publication.

Authorities said seven of the eight lizards are suspected endangered species, according to The Standard. The case has been passed to Hong Kong's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for follow-up action, the paper noted.

Why does it matter?

Wildlife trafficking can push already vulnerable species closer to extinction, while the cramped and concealed conditions used during transport can cause severe suffering or death before the animals ever reach a buyer.

The seizure also highlights a public health issue. Hong Kong Customs said local health and rabies rules require advance permits for importing animals, birds, and reptiles, according to The Standard. Smuggled animals bypass those safeguards, increasing risks for handlers, buyers, and the broader public.

Demand for exotic pets and rare animals can fuel harmful global supply chains. The trade can undermine conservation efforts, border security, and disease prevention.

What's being done?

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department will now handle the next stage of the case, as The Standard detailed.

According to Hong Kong Customs, the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance allows penalties of up to 10 million Hong Kong dollars ($1.27 million) and 10 years in prison for importing, exporting, or possessing endangered species without a permit, and the animals can be forfeited.

Customs took the moment to reiterate to the public the need for a permit before bringing in endangered species, The Standard reported.

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