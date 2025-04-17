Authorities stumble upon unexpected energy drain during raid on abandoned houses — here's what they found

The discovery has quickly gone viral — and it's sparking outrage.

An eerie discovery in a quiet Thai neighborhood has quickly gone viral — and it's sparking outrage over both energy theft and environmental harm.

Authorities in Pathum Thani province recently raided three abandoned houses in response to local complaints about suspicious electricity usage. What they uncovered wasn't just a few stolen appliances — but a covert cryptocurrency mining operation, complete with 63 mining machines, computers, routers, and hacked electricity meters running at full tilt without anyone inside.

Police estimated the operation drained more than 11 million baht (around $327,000 USD) in stolen electricity — a staggering amount of energy siphoned off from utility poles and transformers with no regard for safety or community impact. Locals suspected something was off when they noticed unusually high power use and raised alarms that ultimately led to the bust.

The equipment, worth over 2 million baht (around $60,452 USD), had been set up for remote control, allowing the operators to avoid detection while raking in crypto profits.

Officials say this type of setup doesn't just cheat power companies — it poses a major fire risk and endangers entire neighborhoods. In fact, mining setups like these use massive amounts of electricity without any proper cooling or monitoring, creating a perfect storm for electrical fires.

But the damage does not stop there. Crypto mining consumes enormous amounts of energy, and when that energy is sourced from dirty fuels like coal or methane gas, it pumps even more pollution into the air. This heat-trapping pollution contributes to the overheating of the planet, especially when operations like these go completely unchecked.

The good news? We don't have to accept this as the norm. Countries and tech companies alike are beginning to push back, encouraging or even requiring crypto mining to use clean, renewable energy. Groups like the Crypto Climate Accord are pushing for a fully decarbonized crypto industry, and major mining companies such as Mara Holdings are generating an increasing percentage of their energy through renewable and excess energy, which some analysts say is helping to fund the future of green energy.

In the meantime, though, there are still bad actors in the crypto world, such as this illegal operation in Thailand, and it's important to make these stories a thing of the past.

Some blockchain networks, such as Ethereum, have already adopted more energy-efficient methods that drastically cut power usage while preserving many of the advantages of the traditional proof-of-work method that helped to make crypto so popular.

On the individual level, anyone can support clean crypto efforts by advocating for energy transparency in blockchain technology or backing platforms committed to green practices. The future of finance doesn't have to come at the cost of our planet — but it still requires enough people to care and demand better from the systems we build.

