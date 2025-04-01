"It shows how innovation can turn challenges into opportunities for positive change."

A new report from Neironix is shedding light on a surprising shift in the cryptocurrency world — and it could change how we think about digital money and the environment.

As shared in a March 10 press release via Reuters, Neironix — a blockchain investment rating agency — highlighted how the same blockchain platforms once criticized for their sky-high energy use are now supporting global green innovation.

Through tools like smart contracts and tokenized fundraising, crypto is being used to fund solar energy, reforestation, and even ocean cleanup efforts.

Some platforms help communities launch local recycling programs or track carbon offsets with more transparency than traditional methods.

But that progress comes with a major asterisk. Despite efforts to clean up, cryptocurrency mining still consumes huge amounts of electricity, much of it from coal and gas.

In turn, this has at times strained local power grids, worsening air pollution. It's a problem some researchers have warned is growing faster than expected.

That's why the push toward cleaner models matters. Systems like "proof of stake" can use 99% less energy than traditional mining, per Reuters. Some miners are also building solar or wind infrastructure to power their operations.

Others are getting creative, like repurposing heat from mining rigs to warm homes or growing food in greenhouses. Alephium's carbon-conscious design is among the emerging cleaner blockchains.

Neironix also stressed that sustainability is becoming a key factor in new crypto projects. In Tajikistan, for example, a hydropower station will be used to mine crypto more sustainably — one of many cases where blockchain is blending with the clean economy.

Crypto's environmental burden hasn't disappeared, requiring more energy than renewable investments can keep up with in the short term. Real progress depends on smarter regulation, energy-efficient technologies, and continued investment in clean infrastructure.

As these systems evolve, they may also offer new ways for everyday investors to back climate-forward solutions — whether that's through sustainable digital assets or by exploring clean economy investment opportunities with lower environmental impact.

There is much more that needs to be done to keep the ledgers even on energy usage, but progress is at least being made. As Neironix put it, per Reuters, "The technology that some feared would only harm the environment is now helping build a more sustainable future. … It shows how innovation can turn challenges into opportunities for positive change."

