OpenAI's proclaimed 'Toy Story' moment stalls after Sora shutdown sinks Cannes film debut

OpenAI's hoped-for "Toy Story" moment recently hit a very public setback.

Bloomberg reported that "Critterz" — an animated feature meant to showcase how quickly AI could help make a movie — did not make its planned Cannes Film Festival premiere after OpenAI pulled the project's video tool, Sora.

What's happening?

As Futurism detailed, the feature was intended as a bigger step beyond an earlier short also called "Critterz," which was made with OpenAI's DALL-E image model. This time, the creators aimed higher at a full-length animated movie made on a compressed timeline and with a much smaller team than a traditional studio production would typically require.

That plan stalled in March when Sora went offline. The shutdown came less than three months after OpenAI reached a high-profile Disney licensing agreement, which was also canceled amid reports that the model was costing the artificial intelligence company millions each day.

Co-producers Chad Nelson, an OpenAI creative strategist, and James Richardson are now looking for another AI company to finish the movie. They told Bloomberg they are now targeting a release in the first quarter of next year. OpenAI, for its part, downplayed its involvement.

"Critterz" is "an independent film created by its filmmakers, who are experimenting with OpenAI's tools as part of their creative process," an OpenAI spokesperson told Bloomberg, adding that it is "neither the film's financier nor its producer."

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Why does it matter?

In this case, a film promoted as a glimpse of Hollywood's future was abruptly thrown off course because the underlying technology disappeared.

The situation shows how dependent creators can become on privately controlled AI systems. If a company changes strategy, shutters a model, or decides a tool is simply too expensive to keep running, projects built around that software can be left scrambling.

Richardson told Bloomberg that a project like this might once have taken years and hundreds of people, while "Critterz" is being made in nine months with 15 people.

"A film like this would have taken three years and maybe 300 people, or four years and 200 people, and we're doing it in nine months with 15 people," he said at Cannes, per the outlet. That's still all for naught if the project doesn't get made, or even if it produces an inferior offering.

AI's reach also extends well beyond movie production. Training and running powerful models requires large data centers that consume significant amounts of electricity and water. At the same time, AI can help forecast energy demand, improve grid efficiency, and support cleaner power systems.

The same technology that may streamline industries can also strain infrastructure, raise costs, and bring broader concerns about misuse, security, and unintended social consequences.

What's being done?

For now, Futurism notes the "Critterz" team is continuing to shop the movie around Cannes, where AI-related film experiments have drawn attention even beyond the official festival lineup.

Nelson and Richardson told Bloomberg that distributors, studios, and streamers expressed "huge enthusiasm" for the project.

The next step is to find a replacement tool or partner capable of doing the work Sora was expected to handle.

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