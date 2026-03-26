Disney cancels $1B deal with OpenAI after video platform Sora is shut down: 'The future is human'

The news of Sora's dissolution and the deal break with Disney has stirred strong reactions online.

Three months after The Walt Disney Co. signed a $1 billion investment deal with OpenAI to license its intellectual property to an AI platform, Disney ended its partnership.

What's happening?

This breakup was seemingly initiated after OpenAI announced the discontinuation of its generative-AI video-creation app Sora, which it launched last year.

The deal inked in December 2025 was the first time Disney licensed its intellectual property to an AI platform, with a $1 billion equity investment in OpenAI.

Under the three-year licensing agreement, Sora would have been able to generate short-form, user-prompted social videos featuring more than 200 animated, masked, or creature characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars.

The announcement on Tuesday from CEO Sam Altman's company was rather sudden and did not include a reason why it was "saying goodbye to Sora."

Why is the deal break important?

Artificial intelligence is a rapidly growing field with numerous applications across industries. But with this ubiquity, AI has become steeped in controversies, between its ability to consume and alter copyrighted material, fabricate details, disrupt the job market, and raise energy costs.

Sora, known for creating videos indistinguishable from real and computer-generated images, was no stranger to copyright concerns. In October 2025, Studio Ghibli and other Japanese publishers demanded that OpenAI stop training its AI models using their copyrighted content.

In fact, before its deal with OpenAI, Disney sent a cease-and-desist letter to Google alleging the internet conglomerate was "copying a large corpus of Disney's copyrighted works without authorization to train and develop generative artificial intelligence models," according to Variety.

Disney recognized AI's potential to enhance viewer experiences on its streaming platform by purchasing the $1 billion in licenses from OpenAI's video platform Sora. A shutdown of Sora leaves Disney's future AI exploration uncertain. However, a Disney representative indicated to Variety that AI would continue to be a part of the company's plans.

The news of Sora's dissolution and the deal break with Disney has stirred strong reactions online.

"I have been told countlessly and daily by my University tutors that Sora AI is the future," wrote one user on X. "The [AI] bubble is popping. I have never felt so vindicated. The future is human."

AI's role extends beyond entertainment, influencing sectors like energy. AI has the potential to optimize clean energy systems, thereby enhancing efficiency and reducing waste.

However, it also presents challenges, such as high energy and water consumption, the risk of misuse, and security issues.

Understanding AI's complex role helps in navigating its impact on industries and society.

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