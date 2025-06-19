Researchers make game-changing breakthrough to solve major issue with common hygiene product: 'A ... solution for the future'

"The key to widespread adoption lies in ease of production, price and scalability."

Millions of people across the globe rely on disposable sanitary pads, but the plastic content in them is contributing to a worldwide pollution problem.

Researchers involved in a recent study have done the math and found that cornstarch-based pads are 17 times more environmentally friendly than plastic ones. They also believe that major brand support could help shift the market, according to Interesting Engineering.

One pack of sanitary pads contains the same amount of plastic as four grocery bags, and each pad can take around 500 years to break down. Since over 60,000 tons of sanitary waste enters oceans, rivers, and lakes each year, something needs to be done.

"Research into sustainable sanitary materials has consistently shown that while many alternatives to traditional products exist, the key to widespread adoption lies in ease of production, price and scalability," said Alice Medeiros de Lima, corresponding author of the study, per the report.

Polylactic acid is a plastic substitute derived from fermented plant starch, with corn being the most common source. It's been championed as a more eco-friendly alternative to plastic since it's plant-based and biodegradable.

With more than 300 million people menstruating on any given day worldwide, "transitioning to cornstarch-based products can significantly reduce waste and provide a more sustainable solution for the future," according to Medeiros de Lima.

Cornstarch is already being manufactured across the globe, so integrating it into existing supply systems wouldn't require any infrastructure changes. However, it would take the support of major brands to implement commercial-scale production and reduce costs for consumers, the report explained.

In total, there are over 507 million tons of plastic produced each year, and two-thirds of it is discarded after single uses. Around 12 million tons of this plastic enter the ocean every year in addition to the 220 million tons already found there.

Since plastics aren't biodegradable, they simply break down into smaller and smaller pieces known as microplastics. These have been found in ecosystems across the globe and even in our own bodies.

Sustainable menstrual health products are just part of the solution but an important one in reducing the plastic content of nearly 220,000 tons of sanitary waste each year and expanding the use of less toxic materials for personal hygiene.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



