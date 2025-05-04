Researcher discovers groundbreaking method to make use of dangerous plant that threatens critical waterways: 'This was really inspiring'

Researcher Pooja Singh and her colleagues have developed biodegradable sanitary pads from water hyacinth, an invasive species that clogs waterways and threatens native aquatic plants and fish.

According to SciDev.Net, when Singh's research group was brainstorming materials for their sustainable sanitary products, water hyacinth was an obvious choice because it has taken over many rivers in India.

By transforming the nuisance plant into a useful product that improves women's health and quality of life, it becomes a beneficial species that could help replace some of the conventional sanitary pads on the market, which are primarily made of plastic.

Putting water hyacinth to good use would also restore the health of waterways across India by allowing more sunlight to penetrate the water and improving oxygen levels, which in turn would help native plants and fish thrive.

"In my lab we have been looking to address the problem of water hyacinth infestation in rivers across Pune," Singh told SciDev.Net. "I have been sadly observing them destroying the lake that I frequently visit for morning walks."

She said the casual conversation with her coworkers "opened a new vista for channeling the water hyacinth waste."

Singh's eco-friendly hygiene products earned her an award from the Elsevier Foundation Chemistry for Climate Action Challenge, which celebrates practical and sustainable solutions to climate-related problems affecting the Global South. According to the foundation, two winners receive 25,000 euros (around $28,500) each year for their ideas.

Using plant-based materials in sanitary pads is also better for human health, as most conventional pads contain synthetic plastics — including "leak-proof" polypropylene and other compounds — that are not biodegradable and can contribute to health risks such as hormone disruption, skin irritation, and even certain types of cancer.

When menstrual products break down in landfills, they can leach plastics into the soil and waterways, threatening ecosystems and wildlife. Feminine hygiene products are a significant contributor to plastic pollution, generating over 200,000 tons of waste per year, according to the Augusta Chronicle.

While eco-friendly period products have become more common over the last two decades, women in rural communities often lack access to them. The water hyacinth pads will reduce plastic entering the environment and provide a safer option.

Singh hopes the project will empower women in rural areas to generate their own income. Some communities already use water hyacinth to make saris, traditional garments worn by Indian women. She partnered with the Swachhatapukare Foundation, a nonprofit organization that teaches women how to transform the invasive plant into valuable products, including saris.

"This was really inspiring. … We decided to involve this organization to help us in our journey and conduct workshops for women communities," Singh said.

"Our requirement of water hyacinth-derived fabric and fiber to make an environment friendly product will also create a demand and provide support to the women communities working in this."

