Scientists develop mind-blowing new methods to extract essential materials from the earth: 'These are the first crucial questions'

One of the biggest arguments against the clean energy transition is that mining techniques to power EVs and devices create waste and deplete resources.

However, researchers have been working to improve mining processes to make mineral extraction as sustainable as possible.

For example, a group of scientists in London is researching how to mine copper without harming the planet.

As the Guardian reported, Rio Tinto, a mining group, and multiple international universities are working together to find new and better ways to mine copper.

Dr. Sarah Gordon, a co-director involved with the project, shared, "Our first aim is to find new, responsible ways to source metals – in particular copper. Can we extract it without disturbing rocks at all? Or could we use viruses and bacteria to harvest copper? These are the first crucial questions the center aims to answer."

Copper mining is important because manufacturers use copper to create electronic devices, electric cars, and renewable power plants. Copper is an in-demand metal because it can transmit electricity without losing power while resisting corrosion.

Copper mining increased by 30% between 2010 and 2023, and experts predict demand will increase by about 127% by 2050.

However, traditional copper extraction methods could deplete the Earth's copper resources and devastate natural ecosystems. Traditional copper mining contaminates soil and pollutes nearby water and air. It requires massive amounts of energy and generates a lot of waste.

So, this team of researchers hosted by Imperial College London is searching for copper-rich brines in liquid form that exist in underground sites. Volcanic systems create these brines to provide the geothermal energy necessary for copper extraction.

"That means we can extract the copper by pumping the brines to the surface via boreholes — which is relatively easy — and also use local energy to power the mine itself and possibly provide excess energy for nearby communities," explained Imperial College professor Matthew Jackson.

"Essentially, we are seeking to build self-powered mines and have already pinpointed promising sites in New Zealand, and there is potential to explore conventionally barren areas such as Japan."

Meanwhile, Imperial PhD students are researching another approach involving growing crops in soil contaminated by copper mining and extracting metal from those crops. Mass metal recycling can also help refine and reuse copper to aid the renewable energy transition.

However, despite these innovations, the researchers emphasize the need to reduce the global demand for copper.

Imperial College's Rio Tinto Centre for Future Materials has secured $150 million to develop metal mining sustainability solutions over the next 10 years.

According to a Rio Tinto press release, the center will serve as a collaborative hub for leading global institutions working on these issues. Eliminating copper mining-related barriers to electrification is at the heart of this work. The researchers also intend to focus on sustainability goals from the perspectives of local Indigenous communities.

