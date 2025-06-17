Researchers raise red flags after studying samples of popular food item: 'Humans are directly ingesting these'

Researchers in India have published a novel "landmark scientific study" with troubling findings concerning microplastics and a commonly consumed type of shellfish, The Statesman reported.

What's happening?

Researchers at two Indian universities obtained nearly 400 samples of Lamellidens marginalis, a species of freshwater mollusk commonly harvested and consumed in Southeast Asia.

Also known as mussels, the mollusks are considered an "indicator species" due to their invaluable ability to shed light on levels of water pollution in their natural habitats.

For this study, researchers examined the samples of Lamellidens marginalis to gauge the extent of plastic pollution in local rivers.

In what The Statesman called the "first concrete evidence of how deeply plastic pollution has penetrated local food systems," scientists determined that over 80% of freshwater mussel samples obtained from "six key market hubs" contained microplastic particulate matter.

"Every mussel you eat might be delivering more than just protein. It could be a vehicle for microscopic plastic particles that are now infiltrating human bodies through daily diets," lead study author Dr. Sujoy Midya explained.

"With mussels acting as natural water filters — and now [as] unwilling microplastic reservoirs — the study paints a grim picture of environmental degradation," The Statesman concluded.

Why are contaminated freshwater mussels so concerning?

According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, "a single freshwater mussel can pump and filter between 8 and 15 gallons of water per day."

Consequently, freshwater mussels "drastically improve the water quality in their environments." Like oysters and clams, these "filter feeders" perform an essential function in aquatic ecosystems, keeping waters clean and heralding dangerous conditions.

"These mussels are not just seafood — they're sentinels," Midya said. However, freshwater mussels remain popular in Southeast Asia, and the levels of contamination documented in the study are unquestionably concerning.

"Their contamination levels reflect the scale of pollution in our freshwater ecosystems. And because they are consumed whole, humans are directly ingesting these microplastics," explained Midya.

"Research has already shown that [microplastic] particles can accumulate in human tissues, potentially leading to oxidative stress, inflammation, and even genetic damage," he added, referencing a growing number of studies linking plastic pollution to adverse human health outcomes.

What's being done to address plastic pollution?

Per The Statesman, the study's authors recommended "immediate action — calling for stringent environmental policies, increased public awareness, and expanded scientific monitoring" to limit the risk to humans and mollusks alike.

Researchers in Korea pioneered a method to filter microplastic particles from water, although that technology is not in widespread use yet.

At an individual level, the most effective approach is to use less plastic whenever possible — while it's difficult to completely avoid plastic, incremental changes make a big difference.

