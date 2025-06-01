Scientists issue urgent warning after analyzing common dental devices: 'The findings emphasize the urgent need to update clinical practices'

The study used artificial saliva to mimic the environment of a human mouth during the process.

Scientific researchers are sounding the alarm after a recent study revealed that patients' dentures release microplastics during eating and cleaning. Even more shocking was the amount of microplastics released during simulated dental procedures.

What's happening?

A study released in early May examined wear and tear on dentures during normal daily activities as opposed to during common dental procedures. Most dentures are made of plastic, specifically acrylic resin. The study's authors looked at how that plastic breaks down and impacts human health.

The study used artificial saliva to mimic the environment of a human mouth during the process. Researchers found minimal microplastics in the artificial saliva after simulated wear and cleaning. They detected significantly more microplastics after simulating dental procedures.

Why are microplastics in dentures important?

Right now, there's no recommended limit to the amount of microplastics people are exposed to, whether by ingestion or inhalation. However, research indicates that consuming microplastics can lead to a host of physical ailments with symptoms that include nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

In this specific study, researchers found that patients who were exposed to microplastics during dental procedures experienced symptoms like inflammation and oxidative stress.

"The findings emphasize the urgent need to update clinical practices and enhance waste management strategies to address emerging health hazards," the researchers wrote.

What's being done about microplastic exposure?

More than 430 million tons of plastic are produced each year, with 11 million metric tons entering oceans in addition to the 200 million tons already impacting marine environments. Only comprehensive legislation can make the change our planet needs to see.

The state of California has adopted a first-in-the-nation law limiting human and marine exposure to microplastics through pollution prevention, pathway intervention, and outreach and education.

Consumers can take their own steps to reduce microplastic waste. Avoiding plastic when possible is good for human health and the planet. By eliminating plastic from our lives, we can make strides toward a cleaner, greener future for all.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.