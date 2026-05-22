Connecticut confirms first case of mpox variant in traveler returning from Europe

"Mpox hasn't gone away, and we want people to be protected, especially as many in our community prepare for travel, festivals, and gatherings this summer."

Connecticut has confirmed its first case of clade I mpox, a strain of the virus that health officials say has recently been spreading in parts of Western Europe.

According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, the case was detected by testing conducted at the State Public Health Laboratory.

What's happening?

State health officials said the infected person had recently been in Western Europe, where clade I mpox has been spreading, Fox61 reported. Connecticut's Department of Public Health emphasized that the case is isolated and is not considered a broader public threat at this time.

According to the agency, mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is still circulating both in the United States and globally. The agency said that since November 2024, the U.S. has logged more than 20 clade I cases. They mostly involve people who visited affected places or were in close contact with someone who had.

Officials also said that the virus has two clades, I and II. Clade II was behind the larger 2022 outbreak in the U.S. and elsewhere. Clade I has been linked mostly to outbreaks in Central and Eastern Africa and, more recently, to cases found in Western Europe.

DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani urged at-risk residents to get vaccinated. The DPH press release clarified that gay and bisexual men, as well as other men who have sex more often with men than with other people, are most susceptible.

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"Mpox hasn't gone away, and we want people to be protected, especially as many in our community prepare for travel, festivals, and gatherings this summer," Dr. Juthani said. "The vaccine is safe, effective, and widely available. Completing the two-dose series is the best way to protect yourself and your partners."

Why is this concerning?

Even though officials say this single case is not a danger to the broader public, mpox can still spread through close physical contact, especially direct skin-to-skin contact with an infected rash.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rash can look like pimples or blisters and then scab before healing over several weeks. People may also experience fever, chills, or swollen lymph nodes.

Health officials said that someone with mpox may be able to transmit the virus as early as four days before symptoms appear. They will remain contagious until the rash is fully healed and new skin has formed.

This is especially important, as summer travel and large gatherings can increase opportunities for exposure, particularly in communities already disproportionately affected.

A confirmed infection does not automatically signal widespread danger. It does mean health agencies are tracking transmission, updating guidance, and working to prevent broader spread. Viral testing and other forms of prevention, like vaccines, work hand in hand to keep people safe.

What's being done about mpox?

Connecticut health officials are encouraging higher-risk residents to finish the two-shot JYNNEOS series, which the Connecticut Department of Public Health said remains the strongest protection.

Vaccines are available at pharmacies and clinics statewide. The Connecticut State Public Health Laboratory and other labs also conduct testing.

Anyone who develops symptoms that could be linked to mpox is advised to contact a health care provider immediately. Stay alert for symptoms after travel or close contact, and avoid direct contact with unusual rashes.

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