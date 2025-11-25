Officials issue warning for tourists traveling to certain countries over rampant disease: 'More than 100,000 cases'

It spreads through close contact with infected individuals.

Health officials have issued travel warnings as monkeypox outbreaks spread across multiple continents, with over 100,000 cases reported globally and dangerous new strains emerging in Central and Eastern Africa.

What's happening?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 46,000 cases of clade I monkeypox in African countries, with travel-associated cases appearing in nations across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, and Australia.

Meanwhile, Southern California health authorities reported three cases of clade I monkeypox in people with no recent travel history in November. All three individuals recovered from the illness. Viral genomic data suggested these cases may link to a different U.S.-based case from August, indicating potential community spread.

Six other clade I monkeypox cases have occurred in U.S. travelers returning from affected areas in Central and Eastern Africa. Clade II monkeypox also continues circulating at lower levels, with recent upticks in several states being linked to outbreaks in West African countries.

Overall, the ongoing global outbreak of clade IIb monkeypox has caused "more than 100,000 cases across 122 countries," including 115 nations where monkeypox was not previously reported, according to the CDC.

Why is the spread of monkeypox important?

Rising global temperatures can create the ideal conditions for disease-carrying organisms to thrive in new places. Warmer weather extends breeding seasons for disease vectors and allows them to survive in areas previously thought to be inhospitable, putting more communities at risk.

Monkeypox spreads through close contact with infected individuals, and the emergence of new strains spreading through sexual contact and daily interactions increases the transmission risk for families and healthcare workers. The disease can cause severe illness requiring hospitalization, according to the World Health Organization.

International travel also accelerates disease spread, carrying infections across borders before symptoms appear.

What's being done about the monkeypox spread?

The CDC works with public health partners worldwide to monitor cases and increase surveillance capacity. They recently trained 80 field epidemiologists in the Democratic Republic of Congo who now detect cases, perform contact tracing, and work to increase community awareness.

Travelers to Sierra Leone and Liberia should review CDC travel health notices, which include information about monkeypox vaccines for eligible people.

