  • Tech Tech

Officials issue warning for tourists traveling to certain countries over rampant disease: 'More than 100,000 cases'

It spreads through close contact with infected individuals.

by Zachary Ehrmann
Health officials have issued travel warnings as monkeypox outbreaks spread across multiple continents, with over 100,000 cases reported globally.

Photo Credit: iStock

Health officials have issued travel warnings as monkeypox outbreaks spread across multiple continents, with over 100,000 cases reported globally and dangerous new strains emerging in Central and Eastern Africa. 

What's happening?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 46,000 cases of clade I monkeypox in African countries, with travel-associated cases appearing in nations across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, and Australia. 

Meanwhile, Southern California health authorities reported three cases of clade I monkeypox in people with no recent travel history in November. All three individuals recovered from the illness. Viral genomic data suggested these cases may link to a different U.S.-based case from August, indicating potential community spread. 

Six other clade I monkeypox cases have occurred in U.S. travelers returning from affected areas in Central and Eastern Africa. Clade II monkeypox also continues circulating at lower levels, with recent upticks in several states being linked to outbreaks in West African countries. 

Overall, the ongoing global outbreak of clade IIb monkeypox has caused "more than 100,000 cases across 122 countries," including 115 nations where monkeypox was not previously reported, according to the CDC

Why is the spread of monkeypox important?

Rising global temperatures can create the ideal conditions for disease-carrying organisms to thrive in new places. Warmer weather extends breeding seasons for disease vectors and allows them to survive in areas previously thought to be inhospitable, putting more communities at risk. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Embrace calm, restful sleep with natural magnesium solutions — and get 30% off for a limited time

Nature’s Craft magnesium and Vitamin D supplement helps support your wellness routine with calmness, muscle relaxation, and better sleep quality.

This vegan, non-hormonal powder is crafted with clean ingredients and no artificial flavors, colors, or fillers. Plus, for a limited time get 30% off this deliciously simple solution.

Learn more

Monkeypox spreads through close contact with infected individuals, and the emergence of new strains spreading through sexual contact and daily interactions increases the transmission risk for families and healthcare workers. The disease can cause severe illness requiring hospitalization, according to the World Health Organization

International travel also accelerates disease spread, carrying infections across borders before symptoms appear. 

What's being done about the monkeypox spread?

The CDC works with public health partners worldwide to monitor cases and increase surveillance capacity. They recently trained 80 field epidemiologists in the Democratic Republic of Congo who now detect cases, perform contact tracing, and work to increase community awareness. 

Travelers to Sierra Leone and Liberia should review CDC travel health notices, which include information about monkeypox vaccines for eligible people.

When do you start packing for a vacation?

Weeks in advance 🧠

A few days in advance 🧳

One day beforehand ⏰

The last minute possible 😅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x