  • Tech Tech

This startup plans to bring wooly mammoths ‘back to life’ within the next five years — other long-extinct species could be next

The mammoths are being genetically engineered from elephant DNA.

by Ben Stern
Colossal Wooly mammoth

Photo Credit: iStock

As many of the Earth’s species face extinction, a group of entrepreneurs has a new tactic to protect biodiversity: bringing long-gone species back to life.

As ridiculous as it may sound, scientists, investors, and researchers want to go full “Jurassic Park” on extinct animals like the woolly mammoth and the dodo.  

Colossal Biosciences, a Dallas-based startup, is working to not only protect existing elephant species but also to use these elephants’ DNA to genetically engineer mammoths back into existence. 

Colossal plans to have the wooly mammoth roaming the tundra within the next five years. By reintroducing formerly extinct and ecologically important species, like the mammoth, Colossal hopes to slow or reverse the damaging effects of environmental degradation and species loss. 

One of the startup’s scientific advisors, Christopher Mason explained this clearly, writing on the company’s website that “in leading the revolution to bring back extinct species, Colossal will restore and preserve these unique lifeforms for our planet.”

While the company’s goals are ambitious, they may be appropriately aggressive, considering the scale of species loss around the world.

Two of the three existing elephant species are now endangered, with one, the African forest elephant now marked as critically endangered. We’re losing these important and majestic animals largely due to habitat loss, poaching, the overheating of the planet, and diseases like herpes.

Colossal Biosciences posits that if we lose important keystone species such as the elephant, entire ecosystems would be at risk. Protecting these animals not only will safeguard entire ecosystems, but it would also make it far easier to “de-extinct” animals like the mammoth. 

But just because one company wants to bring back the mammoth or the dodo doesn’t mean it’ll happen, right? Maybe, maybe not. But it turns out that Colossal has an immense amount of financial support and is currently valued at around $1.5 billion

Time will tell how successful Colossal is in its quest to genetically engineer mammoths (as well as the rest of its extinct to-do list). But for now, it is crucial that we protect the species on Earth that are currently in trouble.

So while the loss of biodiversity around the world remains a scary phenomenon, brilliant people are at work to design and implement creative solutions to the problems we face. We may have gigantic problems, but some are offering mammoth solutions.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.

Cool Picks

solar energy at night
Tech

These remarkable new solar panels can even generate electricity at night — here’s how they work

Arcadia Roof solar
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Hydropanels created by the Arizona-based company SOURCE
Tech

These ‘hydropanels’ attach to homes just like solar panels — and they create hundreds of gallons of fresh drinking water

Cool Divider