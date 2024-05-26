Local man shares his experience with centuries-old straw-infused building technique to construct home: 'Nothing is more sustainable'

"The main investment is labor and the creative energy of the participants."

Imagine stepping into a home that's not just eco-friendly, but built with the very earth beneath your feet.

That's the vision of Miguel Elliott, founder of Living Earth Structures in Petaluma, California. His mission? To construct beautiful, durable homes using an ancient technique called "cob" building, as he told the North Bay Business Journal.

Cob is a mixture of sand, clay-rich soil, water, and straw that's been used for centuries to create structures that stand the test of time.

"Nothing is more sustainable," Elliott told reporter Jennie Orvino. "If you take a structure made of earthen, sun-dried material, protect it right with good sealer and a nice roof, it can last a long time. There are cob houses in England that are 700 years old, with many still being lived in."

By using this readily available, sustainable material, he believes we can build homes that are not only green but resilient.

A childhood visit to the Rancho Petaluma Adobe sparked Elliott's passion for natural building. On a hot day, he was struck by how cool and comfortable the earthen walls felt. Years later, while watching a video about building with straw, water, and dirt, he knew he had found his calling.

Since founding Living Earth Structures in 2008, Elliott has built over 250 cob structures around the world. His creations range from small ovens and benches to full-sized homes — each one is a unique work of art.

Cob's malleability allows for designs that are both functional and beautiful, with curved walls, built-in furniture, and sculptural details.

But cob isn't just aesthetically pleasing, it's also incredibly practical. Cob homes are fire-resistant, energy-efficient, and can withstand extreme weather. Elliott's classroom cluster in Florida survived two hurricanes unscathed thanks to smart design and durable lime plaster on the walls.

What's more, cob building is affordable. "The great thing about such a project is that it doesn't take a lot of money; the main investment is labor and the creative energy of the participants," Elliott says.

He even envisions corporations sponsoring cob-building workshops as team-bonding experiences, with the finished structures donated to those in need.

As wildfires and other climate disasters become more frequent, the building industry is starting to take notice of sustainable materials like cob. The Cob Research Institute has even developed the first official building code for cob construction, making it easier for homeowners to get permits for cob dwellings.

While cob homes are still a niche market, visionaries like Miguel "Sir Cobalot" Elliott are proving that earth-based building is not only possible but practical. By combining ancient techniques with modern engineering, he's creating homes that are healthy, resilient, and deeply connected to the earth.

So, the next time you dream of your perfect home, consider thinking outside the concrete box. With builders like Elliott leading the way, your future home could be a work of art, a model of sustainability, and a cozy refuge all rolled into one.

