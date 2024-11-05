Scientists warn of dangerous issue cropping up weeks after hurricane devastation — here's what you need to know

"When it's damp, the likelihood of [this] increases."

Weeks after the devastation from Hurricane Milton, Floridians are now facing another challenge from the storm's aftermath: mold. Homeowners with flood damage may endure mold buildup and mold-related illnesses, according to a recent article published in Wired.

What's happening?

Climate experts sound the alarm, warning Floridians are at risk of mold growth as a result of Hurricane Milton.

Across the state of Florida, homeowners returned to houses with severe water damage after the category 3 hurricane. Mold can start appearing within 24-48 hours after moisture exposure, per reports by Wired. What's worse, Florida's hot and humid October climate only exacerbates the spread of mold.

Cases of storm-related mold buildup have been examined in the past. For example, after Hurricane Katrina, the CDC inspected 112 homes impacted by flooding and reported that nearly half had visible mold growth.

More severe and powerful storms like Hurricane Milton are a result of rising global temperatures. Experts now warn that mold buildup and mold-related illnesses post-storm will become more common.

"Mold is absolutely associated with climate change," environmental health research scientist at Harvard University Mary Johnson told Wired. "Those extreme weather patterns, including hurricanes, can allow water to come into a home or any type of indoor space. When it's damp, the likelihood of mold growing indoors increases."

Why is climate-related mold growth important?

Exposure to mold buildup can result in mold-related illnesses. Symptoms can include itchy eyes, skin rashes, and infections.

Immunocompromised individuals, such as people with chronic respiratory problems and asthma, are at a high risk of developing mold-related illnesses. In severe cases, it can also trigger serious asthma attacks.

What's being done about climate-related mold growth?

Researchers advise homeowners to seal up any moldy areas of their home with a tarp. They also recommend ventilating the area with open windows or fans until the mold is successfully removed. Low-income homeowners and renters can also receive financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for mold-related damage from hurricanes.

To combat climate-related mold growth, policymakers and homeowners can take action against rising global temperatures. By transitioning toward clean energy and reducing waste, you can help create a cleaner, more sustainable future.



