Homeowner shares 'helpful' bathroom cleaning hack to prevent mold and mildew: 'I ran right to the bathroom'

There are so many things that need to be done when caring for your home. One homeowner on Instagram is doing his best to make sure followers know as much as possible.

The scoop

Kyshawn (@weeklyhomecheck) is an Instagrammer and TikToker with over one million followers who shares tips about the many ways to care for your home throughout the year. Each week, he shares one task to tackle, making homeownership feel a little more manageable. In a post from his 10th edition of 2024, he explains how to clean an exhaust fan in your bathroom.

The video starts with a test to see if your fan should be cleaned. "If toilet tissue does not stick to your exhaust fan, it's time to clean or get it serviced," Kyshawn explains. He goes on to discuss how these fans are important for keeping your bathroom free of mold and mildew.

To clean the fan, the first step is to head to your breaker box and shut off the electricity for the bathroom since you will be taking the fixture apart. Next, remove the light cover, and unscrew the lightbulb. There will likely be a screw in the housing holding up the fixture, and you can unplug the cover if needed.

Now that you have removed the housing, you can clean it with mild soap and water and vacuum any dust buildup around the fan. Once you have finished cleaning, let everything dry out completely before reassembling it and turning the electricity back on.

How it's working

Cleaning tips such as this can help save you money on your bills by keeping your systems working at maximum efficiency. Keeping your bathroom vents clean goes hand in hand with cleaning air conditioner filters and your washing machine.

In addition to saving you money on your electric bill, maintaining your bathroom vent can help ensure that your bathroom stays mold- and mildew-free. Moisture buildup can damage drywall, paint, and wallpaper, so while you may not see huge savings on your bills, tips such as this can help prevent big bills. "HVAC repairs generally cost between $100 and $600," according to Angi, and mold removal runs from $600 to $2,000.

What people are saying

Folks on Instagram are always happy to learn new ways to clean their homes. "Just took mine down and vacuumed inside, omg it was insane the dust build up in there," one person said.

Another homeowner wrote: "I ran right to the bathroom lol. Yes — my tissue sticks!!!"

"I appreciate that you share such thorough instructions and helpful tips every week," someone else commented.

