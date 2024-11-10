WHO releases alarming study showing how many people will die due to extreme weather: 'Unless urgent action is taken'

The World Health Organization recently released a report identifying the climate crisis as a contributor to global deaths and major health issues. As a response, the WHO is working to build climate-resilience in healthcare facilities to protect the world's most vulnerable.

In the report, shared via ReliefWeb, the WHO noted four areas of focus in the Western Pacific Region, where many countries are at high risk of climate-related disasters.

The WHO says it is working with United Nations partners to share details about climate health dangers and opportunities, and to ensure the representation of health in climate agendas.

It is also analyzing links between climate and health, as well as overseeing facility upgrades. To further support high-risk areas and vulnerable countries, the WHO is also enhancing surveillance and implementing climate-informed early warning systems.

While not specifically mentioned in the report, it's fair to wonder if promising advancements in artificial intelligence will be part of the solution as the organization works to ensure healthcare facilities are well equipped to help those most in need.

It also intends to reduce pollution as it strengthens healthcare systems, aims to reduce climate-related health issues and promotes health.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The WHO's latest initiative is crucial, as extreme weather events made worse by rising global temperatures can lead to death and illness from the disruption of food systems and the spread of diseases. The warmer climate can also contribute to mental health problems.

About 3.6 billion people live in locations especially susceptible to the effects of changing global temperatures, per the WHO. Vulnerable groups such as senior citizens, low-income communities, women, children, minorities, migrants, and those with pre-existing conditions are most impacted.

"Unless urgent action is taken, climate change will add 5 million people to the global death toll from undernutrition, malaria, diarrhea and heat stress from 2030 to 2050," the report states.

"[The aforementioned] efforts help to reduce vulnerabilities in the most disadvantaged communities," the report explains.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.