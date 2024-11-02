New policy from health organization addresses concerning stressor on human health: 'Must take immediate and decisive action'

PAHO is not alone in calling out climate inequality.

Member states of the Pan American Health Organization recently approved a new policy that addresses health, our changing climate, and equity.

Some of the guiding principles of the organization's Policy to Strengthen Equity-Oriented Health Sector Action on Climate Change and Health include strengthening the health sector's capacity for climate adaptation while reducing health inequities and increasing financing for adaptation to the changing climate and mitigation with an emphasis on vulnerable populations.

"The effects of climate change are not the same for all people," PAHO said in a release, adding that vulnerability depends on a number of factors such as socioeconomic status, ethnicity, age, disability, migration status, sex, gender, and geographic location.

Plus, vulnerability varies from country to country across the region. Meanwhile, Indigenous Peoples and other ethnic groups are especially at risk "due to their close relationship with the environment," PAHO said.

According to PAHO, the Americas are one of the most vulnerable regions regarding our warming climate due to its susceptibility to extreme weather, economies that depend on climate-sensitive sectors, and high levels of social inequality.

For instance, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported that between 2000 and 2013, Latin America suffered 613 extreme climate and hydro-meteorological events like typhoons and hurricanes, thunderstorms, hailstorms, tornados, blizzards, heavy snowfall, avalanches, coastal storm surges, floods including flash floods, drought, heatwaves, and cold spells. All of these extreme events led to the displacement of many people, 13,883 fatalities, and economic losses totaling $52.3 billion, according to the report.

Heat waves alone have led to a 160% increase in heat-related deaths in South America over the past two decades, according to PAHO, which added that the region has also faced an increase in mosquito-borne illnesses like dengue and malaria.

PAHO is not alone in calling out climate inequality — global organizations like Oxfam, the United Nations, and the International Monetary Fund have all addressed the issue in some capacity.

Plus, some groups are helping to take on this issue by finding ways to help traditionally underserved communities access clean energy, which will save them money and help fight against rising global temperatures.

For instance, Native Renewables is a group that empowers Native American families in the American Southwest to achieve energy independence by increasing access to affordable, off-grid solar power. Plus, Michigan recently passed a budget plan that dedicates half a billion dollars to climate projects, including one program that will help low-income families access solar.

As for PAHO's new policy, "Climate change threatens to worsen existing health inequities, disproportionately affecting populations and territories in vulnerable situations," said Gerry Eijkemans, director of the Department of Social and Environmental Determinants for Health Equity, per the PAHO release. "The health sector must take immediate and decisive action on climate change and health, with specific efforts to integrate equity in adaptation and mitigation measures."

