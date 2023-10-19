New type of glass can actually generate free electricity: ‘A paradigm shift in the way glass will be used’

The company ClearVue PV has developed a solar glass that can be used in construction.

The company specializes in glass that utilizes nanoparticle and microparticle technology that can “diffuse, redistribute, and reflect elements of the incoming light towards the edges of the glass panel,” which then allows the light’s energy to be collected by photovoltaic modules, according to its website. The glass can also be customized to fit any particular project’s needs.

ClearVue PV calculates that 10 square meters (about 107 square feet) of its glass generates approximately 1.35 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy per day, though those numbers are reduced if the glass is positioned at a suboptimal angle. At one location in Perth, Australia, the company projects that 18 windows will produce 605 kWh per year. The company says that although its technology requires more installation area than traditional rooftop panels, the overall PV yield over the course of a year can often exceed those of rooftop counterparts.

A recent peer-reviewed study conducted over the course of two years confirmed that ClearVue’s technology provides up to 40% of an offset for a building’s energy costs, per the company.

“Solar glazing solutions have been talked about for years, yet until now, commercially available clear vision solar glass designed for commercial building façades has not been put to the test in a real-world environment for extended study,” said Clifton Smyth, the chief business development officer for the company. “The only long-term installation of its kind has shown that solar energy harvesting with ClearVue solar glazing solutions is not only feasible on vertical surfaces, but effective throughout all seasons. Each installation is unique, so results will vary depending on how demanding energy use is for any given building, and where and how the solar glazing is installed on a building.”

Developing more affordable energy sources like solar power is essential in working toward a greener future, as solar and wind power create substantially less pollution than dirty energy sources like coal and petroleum.

“Our technology presents a paradigm shift in the way glass will be used in building construction, automobiles, agriculture and specialty products. Glass will no longer be just a component of construction but also a renewable energy resource,” said Victor Rosenberg, the company’s executive chairman.

