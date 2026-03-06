Experts speak out as US energy production defies administration's claims: 'He's not going to see this resurgence'

The growth happened even as the White House pulled back on clean energy incentives.

Clean energy in the U.S. reached a new milestone in 2025, producing more than a quarter of the nation's electricity for the first time, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Renewable sources generated about 1,162 terawatt-hours last year, up 10% from 2024. That's roughly what 108 million homes use annually.

This growth happened even as the White House pulled back on clean energy incentives. But the price of panels, turbines, and batteries has dropped so much that building new clean energy projects now costs less than dirty fuel plants in the majority of cases, per Lazard.

New projects popped up across the country. A 600-megawatt solar installation began operating near Amarillo, Texas, last spring, and a wind facility near Billings, Montana, came online with about 248 megawatts later that summer.

Government projections show solar, wind, and batteries making up 93% of new capacity going online this year. Over the coming decade, close to 80% of planned generation involves clean sources, per filings tracked by Cleanview.co.

"The only technologies to be deployed today at scale and at cost are wind, solar and battery storage," said Amanda Levin, director of policy analysis at the Natural Resources Defense Council. "No matter what Trump tries to do, he's not going to see this resurgence of fossil fuels."

"Renewables continue to grow, as much as headlines point to natural gas being king right now," Wood Mackenzie principal analyst Patrick Finn said.

