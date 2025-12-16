Viewers laugh after watching test run of Japan's new high-speed train — here's what happened

Reporters stood by waiting to catch a glimpse of Japan's fast high-speed train on the new Chuo Shinkansen rail line, and if any of them blinked, they missed it. Those who stayed focused on the track for the fraction of a second it took for the train to speed by were left in stunned silence, mouths agape, until all they could do was laugh.

According to SupercarBlondie, what the reporters witnessed was a test run for Japan's next-gen rail system, currently in development. The railway will eventually connect from Tokyo to Osaka with a ride time of about an hour, compared to the roughly 2.5 hours it currently takes on conventional high-speed rail.

The top speed of a train on the Chuo Shinkansen line is 314 mph. The technology that makes this possible is superconducting magnetic levitation. Electromagnets within the guide rails and superconducting electromagnets on the train repel each other, causing the train to levitate about 4 inches off the ground once it hits sufficient speed. This eliminates friction and allows for a faster, smoother ride.

China and South Korea also have high-speed trains employing maglev technology, and it appears to be the goal for high-speed rail going forward, which is good for travelers and the environment alike.

With the promise of ultrafast travel times, travelers are more likely to choose this option over flying or driving, both of which emit carbon pollution that contributes to the overheating of the planet and leads to extreme weather, such as floods and droughts, that threaten the global food supply.

The average domestic flight creates about 133 grams of carbon dioxide pollution per passenger per kilometer, so the biggest impact will come when travelers choose the train over flying.





High-speed rail has become increasingly popular in parts of the world, thanks in part not just to the speedy travel, but also to the comfort and affordability. It's not uncommon for travelers to share videos showing their pleasant experiences.

When finished, the Chuo Shinkansen line will run about 286 kilometers (177 miles). Most of the line will be located underground, and the project is expected to be completed by 2037.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.