Researchers make concerning discoveries while studying global food supply: 'There's a need for building these systems'

An exciting new tool is helping scientists and policymakers see the world's food supply in a completely new way — and it's also exposing just how fragile that system really is, according to a recent piece by Grist.

The app, called Food Twin, was developed by the Better Planet Laboratory at the University of Colorado Boulder in partnership with the nonprofit Earth Genome.

Designed by researcher Zia Mehrabi and his team, the platform maps nearly every major port, road, rail, and shipping lane on Earth, showing how food moves from producers to consumers across 240 countries.

Food Twin's mission is as simple as it is urgent: to make the global food chain more transparent and resilient in the face of climate instability. Millions of people feel the ripple effects of droughts, floods, and heat waves at the grocery store and the kitchen table. The app helps governments and local producers better understand where their systems are most at risk, helping them construct better backup plans.

"There's a need for building these systems, these digital food twins that can be used in decision-making contexts," Mehrabi told the nonprofit news outlet. "The first step to doing that is building the data."

The project was born from Mehrabi's frustration with the lack of clear, accessible information about global food flows. Earlier studies focused on isolated regions or single supply disruptions, but few accounted for the full complexity of how food travels — or how a warming planet compounds those risks.

Partnering with Earth Genome allowed him to scale that vision globally, turning scattered data into a powerful interactive map. The results were sobering: Just 1.2% of the world's countries produce half of all domestic wheat exports, revealing how a regional disaster could impact millions.

Other critical bottlenecks, including the Suez Canal, Panama Canal, and key inland waterways in the U.S. and abroad, handle enormous portions of the world's trade.

However, the team's ultimate goal is to empower. Mehrabi and his team have made Food Twin's data open-source, hoping to help communities prepare smarter food reserves and encourage more localized food production for fewer shortages and more stable prices around the world.

