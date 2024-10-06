  • Tech Tech

Outrageous clip shows Chinese high-speed train cruising through the snow

The video captures a train zooming across a snowy bridge at a mind-boggling 348 km/hr (216 mph).

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: TikTok

China's high-speed rail network is drawing international attention, and a TikTok video from the Chinese Embassy in France (@ambassadedechine) demonstrates just how impressive these trains are.

The video, featuring a compilation of clips, captured a train zooming across a bridge at a mind-boggling 348 km/hr (216 mph), leaving billowing clouds of snow, smoke, and dust in its wake.

@ambassadedechine #highspeed #tgv #China ♬ son original - Ambassade de Chine en France

Lightning-fast speed is the least of this train's cutting-edge benefits. High-speed rail represents a big step towards more sustainable transportation. High-speed rail is a cleaner alternative to air travel and personal vehicles, slashing carbon pollution from the transportation sector.

High-speed rail addresses two problems. First, it tackles the need for efficient, long-distance travel options that can compete with air travel in terms of speed and convenience. Second, it's a less carbon-heavy transportation alternative compared to cars and planes, which heavily pollute the atmosphere (contributing to 15% and 2.5% of global carbon pollution, respectively).

China has spent over a decade investing in its high-speed rail network. The country's first high-speed line opened in 2008, and since then, Chinese engineers have built the world's largest network, spanning over 23,500 miles. This rapid expansion has required significant technological advancements and infrastructure development.

This breakthrough has the potential to reshape how we think about long-distance travel. These trains are a compelling alternative to short-haul flights, potentially reducing air traffic and pollution. They also demonstrate that sustainable transportation solutions can be both fast and comfortable.

Watch now: How did Hurricane Helene wreak havoc so far inland?

While China is leading the charge in high-speed railway travel, other countries are taking notice. The success of their high-speed rail network could inspire similar projects worldwide, contributing to a global shift towards more sustainable transportation options.

So, when will you reach this super high speed on the rails? It depends on your location. Some countries, including Japan and parts of Europe, already have extensive high-speed networks. Others, including the United States, are in various planning and development stages.

