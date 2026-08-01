Chevy Equinox EV owner offers rides, says friendly drivers can beat EV misinformation

One Chevy Equinox EV owner argues that a surprisingly effective response to electric vehicle misinformation is simply giving people a ride.

Instead of getting pulled into internet fights, the driver wrote on the r/electricvehicles subreddit that regular EV owners can make the cars seem practical, familiar, and enjoyable by letting others see what ownership is actually like.

What happened?

In a Reddit thread, the poster said everyday drivers may be among the strongest counters to anti-EV myths.

The idea was simple rather than showy or political. EV owners can drive friends to nearby cities, answer their questions without talking down to them, and give them a firsthand look at normal EV use.

Using their own Chevy Equinox EV as the example, the owner said it gets about 350 miles in real-world driving. They also argued that charging, especially at home, can cost far less than filling a gas tank.

For skeptics around range and road trips, they said gently reminding them that most Buc-ee's locations have chargers can quickly soothe that concern.

Other EV owners echoed parts of the original poster's experience in winning over other drivers.

Some said fast acceleration is a dependable "party trick" for winning over doubtful passengers, while others mentioned advantages around fewer parts for maintenance, turning around gas-powered drivers.

Why does it matter?

For many consumers, misinformation about EVs still centers on the same concerns of limited range, inconvenient charging, and higher costs.

A friendly test ride lets people experience the quiet ride, smooth acceleration, and everyday convenience for themselves.

Charging an EV at home for a similar trip could cost much less than buying gasoline, depending on electricity rates.

Showing all of these aspects of EV ownership can help encourage other drivers to give EVs a try.

What can I do?

A casual offer to carpool, help with errands, or walk someone through your charging routine may have more impact than trying to win an argument online.

Answering questions about winter range, home charging, road trips, and electricity bills in a respectful manner is often more useful than broad internet arguments.

Comparing weekly mileage, gas spending, and local charging or home electricity costs can help show whether a model like the Equinox EV could save money for neighbors and friends. Getting them some time in the car will help, too.

"Use your car as a conversational piece!" the OP encouraged. "Show practically in offering to drive, in using your storage space to help people move things, point out -- politely! -- that you don't have to budget for gasoline."

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