Chevrolet announces 3,000-mile cross-country holiday caravan with exciting surprise: 'Awesome technology'

In recent years, Chevrolet has inadvertently started a new holiday advertising tradition, and as Electrek reported, the fifth edition has an all-electric twist.

Holiday advertising occupies an interesting space in pop culture, and iconic, recurring campaigns such as Budweiser's Clydesdales or Hershey's Kisses' "Holiday Bells" transcended commercial status to become treasured symbols of the season.

In 2021, General Motors, parent company of Chevrolet, created a short Christmas-themed spot featuring a widowed Impala owner. The film went viral, inspiring Chevy to create another emotionally charged mini-movie in 2022.

2025 marks Chevy's fifth year creating what GM came to call its "Holiday Card to America," and the automaker introduced an element of "experiential marketing," which is advertiser-speak for "in-person events."

Chevy's 2025 Holiday Card to America still included a short film titled "Memory Lane," available on YouTube. However, live events will be powered by a "caravan" of electric vehicles: A fleet of 2026 Chevy Silverado EVs will leave San Diego on Monday for a 2,987-mile cross-country trip.

Culminating in Chevy's home of Detroit, the fleet will stop in Atlanta, Dallas, and Nashville, Tennessee. The planned excursion wasn't GM's first coast-to-coast EV road trip this year — in the summer, engineers took a "5,000-plus-mile drive from Southeast Michigan to San Francisco and back."

Engineers "were gathering real-world data on Super Cruise, EV charging, and real-time range prediction while towing a trailer. Along the way, they collected firsthand expertise that can't be replicated with simulation," the automaker explained.

Last Friday, GM announced that as part of its holiday activities in its hometown of Detroit, a section of lights during the tree lighting ceremony "will be plugged into a Chevrolet Silverado EV."

As with GM's summer road trip, Chevy's decision to center its real-world events on EVs — particularly featuring the highly acclaimed, all-electric Silverado — had unparalleled potential to inspire drivers to make their next car an EV in a way standard advertising doesn't.

In addition to showing American drivers the many benefits of electric vehicles in person without the pressure of a showroom, linking Chevy EVs to holiday merrymaking with light shows and s'mores roasts could entice a new crop of prospective EV buyers.

Comments on Electrek's Facebook post suggested that even without the festivities, people were sold on Chevy's EVs.

"Congratulations General Motors. It's a great truck with awesome technology," one said.

"Love the look and the range of these," another wrote.

