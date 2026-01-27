Pro chefs share their honest reviews of the induction tech popping up in kitchens across the US: 'I am … tired of cleaning open burners'

If chefs are swapping gas for induction, home cooks may want to take note of what's really on the burner.

In a conversation kicked off on the r/inductioncooking subreddit, one user asked whether professional chefs actually use induction stoves while weighing options for a kitchen remodel.

"I am a chef and old enough to be tired of cleaning open burners. I am in the midst of a large kitchen remodel, including a scullery with some commercial equipment, and trying to decide if the easier clean up of an induction is worth the loss of a gas rangetop," said the original poster.

Many commenters noted that induction is no longer niche tech. It's showing up in commercial kitchens, culinary schools, and high-end restaurants, driven by its speed, precision, and cleaner cooking environment.

"A retired Pro, we went from gas to induction about 6 months ago, and while this isn't the range I wanted I would never go back to gas," said one commenter.

"Retired now, but have worked in kitchens with professional induction cooktops," said another. "Induction was an eye opener, so much more comfortable for the cooks as there wasn't that heat blasting you for hours."

Beyond convenience, commenters emphasized why induction stoves are gaining attention among everyday homeowners.

Induction cooking avoids the indoor air pollution linked to gas stoves, making it an easy and affordable way to reduce exposure to harmful pollution in your home. It also cooks faster and uses energy more efficiently than traditional gas or electric ranges, which can translate to lower utility bills over time.

In some states, switching is even more accessible thanks to government incentives. Homeowners can qualify for rebates of up to $840 toward the cost of an induction range, helping offset upfront expenses. Combined with faster cooking times and better energy efficiency, induction can be more cost-effective than sticking with your current stove in the long run.

For renters or anyone who can't take on a full kitchen renovation, commenters pointed out that plug-in induction burners are a solid alternative. These portable units start at around $50, plug into a standard outlet, and let you test induction cooking without committing to a full appliance swap. Many readers shared links to affordable models and recommended starting with a single burner to see the difference firsthand.

That flexibility is part of why induction keeps popping up in these discussions. Whether you're upgrading a whole kitchen or just replacing one burner, induction makes it easier to move away from gas without major construction.

As more chefs and home cooks share real-world experiences online, induction's reputation is evolving from a specialty appliance to a practical, everyday upgrade.

