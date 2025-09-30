'Frugal' chef shows off super-efficient kitchen appliance that cooks 50% faster: 'Saves me time and money'

TikTok creator Christine Lan (@eco.amical) is showing followers that being frugal doesn't only mean cutting corners — it can mean cooking smarter. Christine explained in a video why an induction stovetop is a go-to kitchen upgrade, saving consumers time, money, and energy while keeping the air in their home cleaner.

What is induction cooking?

Induction cooking uses electromagnetic energy to heat pots and pans directly, rather than heating the stovetop itself. Because the heat transfers instantly to the cookware, induction stoves are about 50% faster than traditional electric ranges. To work, the cookware must be magnetic, such as stainless steel or cast iron pans.

Why is induction cooking getting so popular?

Induction is catching on because it provides a safer, cleaner, and more energy-efficient alternative to gas stoves. Unlike gas, induction produces no combustion gases, so it doesn't release nitrogen dioxide or carbon monoxide into your kitchen. Studies have also linked gas stove use to increased asthma risk in children, underscoring the health benefits of switching.

Induction is also the most efficient cooking technology available. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, up to 90% of the energy goes directly into heating food, compared to about 40% with gas. That means meals cook up to 50% faster while wasting less energy.

"Being frugal doesn't mean being cheap. It's about spending wisely to save more in the long run," Christine explained. "[Induction] saves me time and money," they further explained, a point echoed by fellow home cooks making the switch.

"I love my magnetic induction cooktop. I made a little investment in posts and pans in the beginning. Living in a hot place I do like cooking without being in front of fire," one user commented.

"I was forced to buy [one] because of the no gas rule in my apartment in Central America, but I actually like it now. It is very efficient," wrote another.

How induction helps with costs

That efficiency doesn't just save energy, it also saves money. Because induction transfers heat more directly and shortens cooking times, households tend to see lower monthly utility bills compared to those using gas or traditional electric stoves.

Even better, federal rebates make upgrading more affordable. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, households can receive up to $840 of the cost of an installed induction range. However, many of these incentives expire at the end of 2025, so acting sooner could mean significant long-term savings.

For renters or anyone not ready for a larger kitchen renovation, portable induction burners are also available. They start at around $50 and plug directly into a wall outlet, an affordable way to try induction before committing to a major upgrade that would qualify for the rebate. The portable ones are handy either way, as they can be used on a countertop in the kitchen or brought along for a camping trip or cabin getaway anywhere that has access to a standard outlet.

With rebates available, faster cook times, and healthier indoor air, induction stoves are becoming an easy choice for many households. Whether you're investing in a full kitchen upgrade or picking up a portable burner, it's a switch that can pay off in comfort, cost savings, and long-term efficiency.

