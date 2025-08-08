EV company unveils new tech that could be game changer for drivers: 'A seamless experience'

"Making it easy for drivers and fleet managers to go electric."

A new electric vehicle tech update could soon make it easier — and cheaper — for European company car drivers to do their charging at home.

In July, ChargePoint, a leading EV infrastructure company, announced its new Flex Plus charger, which helps drivers charge their vehicles away from the office.

"The new Flex Plus charger pairs with ChargePoint's Driver Management Solution to automatically reimburse company car drivers for home charging, making it easy for drivers and fleet managers to go electric," said Hossein Kazemi, the chief technology officer for hardware at ChargePoint.

This rollout gives employees the convenience of charging their EVs at home and simplifies the reimbursement process. That's a key step in ChargePoint's larger push to simplify EV adoption for European fleet drivers, particularly those with company vehicles.

Home charging is often the most convenient option for fleet drivers, but the hassle of tracking expenses can get in the way.

ChargePoint's update removes that friction by using smart technology to measure exactly how much energy is used — and ensures drivers are properly compensated without the hassle of extra steps.

By simplifying the reimbursement process, the program could help remove one of the larger barriers to EV adoption among corporate fleets: the expense of charging at home. Without simplified reimbursement procedures, some drivers might hesitate to switch to an EV.

This new tool aims to allay that hesitation and encourage greener choices at the fleet level.

The update would serve as a bolster to broader environmentally friendly efforts. According to the European Environment Agency, work commutes are a leading contributor to harmful carbon pollution across the European Union.

Company vehicles account for a sizable portion of that, according to Transport & Environment. Cleaner fleets that include EVs mean less tailpipe and brake dust pollution, which is a boon to both the environment and public health.

There's also a personal upside — charging at home is even more affordable with solar. Pairing an EV with home solar cuts long-term energy costs and reduces reliance on the grid.

Kazemi believes the move will encourage wider adoption of EVs.

"Fleet managers and company car drivers require a seamless experience to fully embrace their electric vehicles," he explained.

