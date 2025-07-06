  • Tech Tech

MIT graduates' startup develops revolutionary portable factories: 'We think of this as the Henry Ford moment'

"The initial feedback was basically, 'This will never work.'"

by Leslie Sattler
"The initial feedback was basically, 'This will never work.'"

Photo Credit: Charge Robotics

Charge Robotics has created portable factories that automatically build solar farm sections on-site, slashing installation time and costs for utility-scale projects, reported MIT News.

The company, founded by MIT graduates, ships complete assembly systems to solar construction sites. Their robotic factories take in solar panels, mounting brackets, and tracks, then piece together finished sections of solar farms.

A robotic vehicle moves each completed section to its final spot in the field. The system handles all mechanical installation except driving the initial metal stakes into the ground.

As solar equipment costs have fallen sharply, installation expenses comprise a larger share of project budgets. Installation delays have become another barrier to solar energy growth.

"We think of this as the Henry Ford moment for solar," said CEO Banks Hunter, who co-founded the company with fellow MIT graduate Max Justicz. "We're going from a very bespoke, hands on, manual installation process to something much more streamlined."

The founders discovered the problem firsthand when they visited construction sites for large solar farms. At one site in California's Mojave Desert, thousands of workers spent months doing repetitive assembly tasks by hand.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

"The site had something like 2 million panels on it, and every single one was assembled and fastened the same way by hand," Hunter explained. "Max and I thought it was insane."

Solar companies told them labor shortages were their biggest barrier to growth. Charge's factories include vision systems that scan each part for quality control. The systems work with standard solar components and panel sizes.

Construction companies were skeptical at first. "The initial feedback was basically, 'This will never work,'" Hunter noted. But after seeing the system operate in the field, attitudes changed quickly.

The company completed a pilot project with SOLV Energy, a large solar installation company. Charge has now raised $22 million for commercial deployments starting later this year.

What's the biggest factor stopping you from investing in solar panels?

The cost 💰

The technology ☀️

I'm a renter 🏢

I'm already invested 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Multiple factories can operate at the same site and run around the clock to speed up projects. The approach lets construction companies build much larger installations with the same workforce.

If you're considering solar for your home, this technology could eventually make residential installations faster and cheaper, too.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"We have so much power that we don’t know what to do with it."
Home

Homeowners honestly review solar panels after two years of off-grid living: 'We are using power in a completely different way'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x