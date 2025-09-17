US firm builds unprecedented 60-foot-tall magnet for revolutionary project: 'The power to shape the future'

"This project signified a watershed moment for the U.S."

An American energy and defense corporation is turning heads after the development of what it calls "the largest and most powerful pulsed superconducting magnet ever built."

Based in San Diego, General Atomics recently completed its Central Solenoid project after spending years constructing its gargantuan components. The nearly 60-foot-tall magnet consists of six individual modules, each weighing more than 270,000 pounds.

Because of the size, each module took over two years to fabricate. Altogether, the project took over 15 years to complete and required the "the creation of novel tools" in order to facilitate construction.

According to General Atomics, the Central Solenoid will power fusion reactions at ITER, an international fusion science facility being constructed in Southern France. ITER will become the world's largest nuclear fusion facility, with 35 countries participating in its operation.

"This project signified a watershed moment for the U.S. and for General Atomics," Wayne Solomon, vice president of magnetic fusion energy for the General Atomics Energy Group, said.

"As the first private company to take on the challenge of building fusion magnets at this scale, GA is proud to be leading the way in developing the technologies needed to make fusion power a reality," Solomon added.

Fusion power can be a major source of abundant and sustainable energy. With the ability to produce no carbon pollution and minimize radioactive waste, it could be key to reducing reliance on dirty fuels for energy production. This may prove to be invaluable in the fight against rising global temperatures and their costly impacts.

"The country that gets to fusion first will hold the power to shape the future," said John Smith, senior director of engineering and projects at General Atomics.

"Projects like the Central Solenoid prove that the expertise, capabilities, and workforce are already here in Southern California. At General Atomics, we aren't just building magnets," Smith added. "We're building the foundation for the future of energy. And we're always ready for what's next."

