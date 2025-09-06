Manufacturers launch new partnership to build crucial tech entirely on US soil: 'Protecting American energy security'

In a boost for clean energy and U.S. jobs, solar company T1 Energy and glassmaker Corning have struck a deal to build a fully American-made solar supply chain, from raw materials to finished panels, reported Reuters.

As the country pushes for greener power and energy independence, the agreement marks a major step toward making solar not just cleaner but truly local.

Starting in late 2026, Corning will supply solar wafers from its Michigan factory that T1 will use to make solar cells at a new facility in Austin, Texas. Those cells will then be assembled into panels at T1's existing Dallas-area plant.

T1 CEO Daniel Barcelo said in a statement, per Reuters: "This is American companies building in America and protecting American energy security."

The timing is key. With solar demand rising and new federal rules favoring American-made components, this deal reduces dependence on China, currently the world's leading wafer producer, and boosts both clean energy and U.S. manufacturing.

By making solar panels cheaper and more locally available, the deal could help lower energy costs for households while also cutting harmful carbon pollution by replacing fossil fuels with clean, homegrown power.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

It also supports thousands of U.S. manufacturing jobs, keeping the benefits of the clean energy transition rooted in local communities.

Thanks to deals like the one between T1 Energy and Corning, more affordable, American-made solar panels are on the way, making installing solar the ultimate home energy hack.

Once panels are installed, your electricity costs can drop to near zero. If you are curious to learn more about installing solar in your home, EnergySage provides a free service that can help you compare quotes from vetted local installers with the potential of saving up to $10,000 on installations.

Running other money-saving electric appliances, such as heat pumps, becomes even cheaper, boosting savings and reducing your carbon footprint. Mitsubishi can help you find the right, affordable heat pump that meets your needs and those of your home.

Commenters are eager to see how this partnership develops. One wrote on Facebook, "Better late than never," highlighting the importance of all American-made solar panels. Another expressed excitement with a simple: "Go Corning!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



