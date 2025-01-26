  • Outdoors Outdoors

Outraged witness captures photo of tourists harassing wildlife at a San Diego beach: 'People should be ashamed'

"It's super upsetting."

by Simon Sage
"It’s super upsetting."

Photo Credit: iStock

Recent video footage from La Jolla Cove in San Diego showed lots of people getting far too close to the sea lions in the area for photo ops and sightseeing.

We've seen this kind of behavior at this location for some time. These interactions can lead to the animals getting aggressive and potentially injuring humans. This is partly due to mother sea lions protecting their young, who are regularly pupped in the bay. Being swarmed by this many people otherwise stresses animals to the detriment of their survival instincts.

Can we please give the sea lions some space
byu/the-big-tin-can insandiego

There are explicit laws against disturbing wildlife like sea lions.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Marine Mammal Protection Act forbids behavior that can disrupt a marine mammal.

La Jolla Cove is part of the wider Matlahuayl State Marine Reserve, which affords additional protections.

City Council president Joe LaCava has previously spoken on the subject of overcrowding the sea lions at La Jolla Cove: "There are few places where you can be on dry land and watch the seals and sea lions up close in their natural state. Being this close has its advantages; it's a memorable experience for children and adults alike. However, we also have to remember that seals and sea lions are wild animals that deserve their space and our respects."

Watch now: CEO reveals form of energy that has 'polled across political lines' for over a decade

City staff have been investigating improved signage to educate visitors. Until those go up, city chief park ranger Michael Ruiz suggested that anyone not swimming should observe the wildlife from the above boardwalk, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The outrage in the Reddit comments was real.

"People should be ashamed. Each one identified and fined heavily, along with community service. [I'm] disgusted," said one viewer.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"It's super upsetting. I wish there were worse ramifications for people who do this," agreed another.

"We want tourists and all foot traffic banned from this area entirely," said one commenter who lives in the community. "I 100% guarantee that the neighbors absolutely care about the sea life and we want the tourists banned from bothering them."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x