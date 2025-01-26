Outraged witness captures photo of tourists harassing wildlife at a San Diego beach: 'People should be ashamed'

Recent video footage from La Jolla Cove in San Diego showed lots of people getting far too close to the sea lions in the area for photo ops and sightseeing.

We've seen this kind of behavior at this location for some time. These interactions can lead to the animals getting aggressive and potentially injuring humans. This is partly due to mother sea lions protecting their young, who are regularly pupped in the bay. Being swarmed by this many people otherwise stresses animals to the detriment of their survival instincts.

There are explicit laws against disturbing wildlife like sea lions.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Marine Mammal Protection Act forbids behavior that can disrupt a marine mammal.

La Jolla Cove is part of the wider Matlahuayl State Marine Reserve, which affords additional protections.

City Council president Joe LaCava has previously spoken on the subject of overcrowding the sea lions at La Jolla Cove: "There are few places where you can be on dry land and watch the seals and sea lions up close in their natural state. Being this close has its advantages; it's a memorable experience for children and adults alike. However, we also have to remember that seals and sea lions are wild animals that deserve their space and our respects."

City staff have been investigating improved signage to educate visitors. Until those go up, city chief park ranger Michael Ruiz suggested that anyone not swimming should observe the wildlife from the above boardwalk, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The outrage in the Reddit comments was real.

"People should be ashamed. Each one identified and fined heavily, along with community service. [I'm] disgusted," said one viewer.

"It's super upsetting. I wish there were worse ramifications for people who do this," agreed another.

"We want tourists and all foot traffic banned from this area entirely," said one commenter who lives in the community. "I 100% guarantee that the neighbors absolutely care about the sea life and we want the tourists banned from bothering them."

