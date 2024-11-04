Chinese battery manufacturer's new electric bus innovation is a game-changer: 'We aim to deliver transformative enhancements'

"We believe that true value breakthroughs in the commercial vehicle market center on the user experience."

Chinese battery manufacturing giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd launched an electric bus battery with a remarkable 15-year life span, an invention that could revolutionize the commercial vehicle industry.

Compared to the adoption rate of personal electric vehicles, the shift to electrify heavy-duty vehicles such as buses and trucks has been relatively slow. In a CATL news release, the company explained that slow charging speeds, high cost of ownership, and short range are the major roadblocks to sustainable commercial transportation.

That's where its CATL Tectrans Bus Edition battery comes in, which sets a new industry standard with a life span of 2.8 million kilometers (1.7 million miles), per CATL. It has an impressive range of about 500 kilometers (310 miles), catering to both short- and long-distance drivers.

Perhaps most important, however, is the batteries' industry-leading energy density of 175 watt-hours per kilogram. Because of its compact size, it reduces energy usage and offers a super-long range — a major win for the planet and people with range anxiety.

According to CATL, the long-range edition batteries can also shave over 300 kilograms (660 pounds) off the total weight of vehicles, allowing drivers to carry more passengers without sacrificing energy efficiency.

Furthermore, the batteries come with an eight-year/500,000-mile warranty, reducing ownership costs and increasing the resale value of heavy-duty vehicles.

CATL's Tectrans batteries have proved their durability and performance in diverse climates, "operating in temperatures above 45°C in Qatar and Dubai to withstanding -35°C in Arctic countries like Norway and Sweden," according to Akin Li, executive president of CATL Overseas Business.

Since extreme weather is becoming more frequent because of rising global temperatures caused mainly by burning dirty fuels, developing long-lasting, reliable electric batteries is crucial to curbing pollution and switching to cleaner technologies on a large scale.

Hundreds of school districts across the United States and major cities in Canada are embracing electric buses to cut costs, improve air quality, and offer more sustainable public transportation. Outfitting them with more energy-efficient, durable batteries will only add to these benefits.

The Tectrans batteries have been adopted by 13 Chinese automakers, including Changan Kuayue, Geely, and SAIC Yuejin, and have been installed in 21 models thus far. CATL said customers can place orders immediately, and it plans to unveil more clean energy technologies in the future for the commercial vehicle sector.

"As commercial vehicle industry ushers in a golden period of development, CATL TIANXING will be committed to maximizing the value of the commercial vehicle industry through technological innovation. We believe that true value breakthroughs in the commercial vehicle market center on the user experience," Wu Kai, chief scientist at CATL, said in a news release.

"By reinforcing our core values of 'ensuring reliability, calculating the costs accurately, and strategically planning ahead,' embracing an open innovation system, and harnessing technological advances, we aim to deliver transformative and comprehensive enhancements in value."

