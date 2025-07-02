Chinese battery giant unveils prototype that could change EVs forever: 'A fundamental determinant of battery longevity'

The company has yet to announce when this technology might enter the market.

China-based Contemporary Amperex Technologies, or CATL, a major player in battery innovation and technology, has shared designs for a new lithium-metal battery prototype.

The new battery can double the lifespan of earlier batteries and holds 500 watt-hours per kilogram of energy density, Driven Car Guide reported.

The boost to the battery comes from using a new lithium salt, LiFSI, instead of the typical electrolyte in most batteries.

"Our findings underscore that LiFSI salt consumption and, importantly, overall salt concentration [are] a fundamental determinant of battery longevity," said Ouyang Chuying, co-president of research and development at CATL.

This improvement allows for a coveted increase in life cycle, doubling that of other prototypes, and energy density. As Driven Car Guide reported, "At 500Wh/kg, the prototype outpaces today's solid-state and nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) cells, which typically top out at around 300Wh/kg."

CATL's new battery is a major step forward for battery technology, advancing lithium-metal batteries by stabilizing their chemistry and avoiding the buildup that has hurt performance in the past. CATL's developments benefit electric vehicles and consumers who choose to drive them.

Transitioning from fuel-powered vehicles to EVs is an important way to reduce the worst impacts of human-caused climate change.

For one, EVs are better for the environment than traditional vehicles.

The Environmental Protection Agency notes that the overall pollution associated with an EV is lower than that from a fuel-powered vehicle, even when accounting for pollution in the battery or vehicle manufacturing process. While the manufacturing process has been energy intensive, it has become more efficient over time.

Another study confirmed that batteries are more eco-friendly than fuel-burning engines.

Owning an EV may be lighter on your wallet too. According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, you can save $7,000 to $11,000 over the lifetime of an EV. There are also tax credits for buying an EV in the United States.

Installing solar at home can increase savings from driving an EV by reducing charging costs in addition to helping decrease energy bills. EnergySage offers a free tool to get vetted solar installer quotes from professionals in your area.

Battery innovations such as CATL's help make EVs more accessible and functional for consumers, making them more attractive options.

While CATL's battery innovation can have a huge impact on the EV world, the company has yet to announce when this technology might enter the market.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.