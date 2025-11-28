Scientists make stunning discovery that could transform future buildings: 'People-friendly cities'

One 200-square-meter rooftop covered in greenery can produce 260 kilograms (about 573 pounds) of oxygen each year. In Belgrade, scientists are using that potential to transform rooftops into living, breathing systems that make city life healthier, according to the United Nations Development Program.

Green Decor and the Institute for Biological Research "Siniša Stanković" developed a modular green roof made from recycled materials, supported by the Government of Switzerland through the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia project. The goal of the green roof is to create a climate-friendly solution that reduces pollution by cleaning the air.

Adding green spaces, especially in dense neighborhoods, also keeps the air cool and can improve mental health.

"By returning nature to urban centers, we create people-friendly cities — sustainable, healthy, and pleasant to live in", says UNDP climate and environment expert, Miroslav Tadić.

According to the UNDP, the cassette green roof uses easily installed modules filled with plants that absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen to help improve urban air quality. Each unit also absorbs rainwater, provides thermal and sound insulation, and reduces energy demand by cooling or warming buildings in the summer and winter.

Dr. Ljiljana Tubić from IBISS said her team tested nine plant species to figure out which were the most climate-resilient options. They identified moss rose, chives, and bird's-foot trefoil as the best suited for city conditions.

Similar developments in this sphere are changing how we think about buildings in the context of sustainability, too. Researchers developed living materials made from bacteria and sand for structures to one day repair themselves while cutting the pollution output from traditional building materials. Another sustainable solution uses seaweed-based insulation and wall panels to build, which are non-toxic, fire-resistant, and maintain a consistent temperature.

These developments are coming at a crucial time. As NASA researchers note, global temperatures are rising faster, and as that happens, the frequency and severity of extreme heat events are increasing. Belgrade's cassette green roof shows that small architectural changes have measurable impacts on health and comfort, especially in the city, and can help against those events.

"Our green roof system is best suited for flat roofs. For example, if installed on the flat roofs of buildings in New Belgrade and Konjarnik, it can improve the quality of life in these urban neighborhoods," said Nikola Petrović of Green Decor.

