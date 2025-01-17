Researchers develop cutting-edge method to build homes for the future: 'We hope to develop one of these paths'

Researchers have come up with another way to mix biology and construction, and it's changing how we design and build sustainable structures. Scientists at Technion – Israel Institute of Technology developed a material made from sand and bacteria that can repair small cracks on its own, extend the lifespan of buildings, and reduce maintenance needs. This process also cuts waste and lowers the environmental impact of construction.

According to SciTechDaily, the key is cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, which use photosynthesis to produce the common mineral calcium carbonate. When added to sand-based mixtures, they create a curable material that strengthens itself while absorbing carbon dioxide.

Featured in a Cambridge University Press journal, Research Directions: Biotechnology Design, this method uses "additive co-fabrication," a process wherein the bacteria and sand are layered and built up using advanced tools such as robots to create structures.

The new bio-material could change the construction industry, which is responsible for nearly 40% of global carbon pollution. Traditional materials such as concrete rely on resource-intensive production, but this new technique reduces pollution and captures and stores carbon dioxide. Because cyanobacteria thrive in diverse environments, this process is scalable and adaptable to different climates.

The innovation is part of the new wave of bio-based construction materials. Researchers are using fungi-based materials including mycelium as lightweight, biodegradable alternatives to concrete and steel. These materials work with nature, making buildings stronger, longer-lasting, and even capable of growing over time via biological processes that repair damage or adapt to environmental changes. They could transform how we think about building, creating greener, smarter cities and infrastructure aligned with ecological systems.

These materials retain their strength over time, demonstrating long-term durability. If this technology is successfully scaled, the method could cut costs and lower the environmental impact of repairing and replacing infrastructure, especially in regions vulnerable to extreme weather.

"Society needs paths toward more sustainable construction materials — and we hope to develop one of these paths," said assistant professor Shany Barath, head of the Disrupt.Design Lab.

Scientists are collaborating across industries to develop solutions such as heat-resistant plants to help farmers handle droughts and creating greener urban spaces with systems that work with nature.

When experts team up across fields, cutting-edge and sustainable growth happens. Barath and her team hope their work inspires more innovation and helps make sustainable materials the norm in construction.

