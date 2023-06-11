This company just unveiled a game-changing new type of battery-powered delivery truck

The logistics industry is receiving a clean energy upgrade thanks to the latest innovation from Capacity Trucks, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. The company just unveiled its new zero-emissions lithium-ion-powered terminal truck, which debuted in Anaheim, California, at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in May.



This development may seem outside your daily life, but trucks like these are responsible for moving goods to the stores where you shop, the restaurants where you eat, and even directly to your doorstep.

Traditionally, these vehicles have been powered by diesel, contributing significantly to air pollution — roughly 29% of heat-trapping gases in the U.S. in 2021 were attributed to transportation, according to the EPA.



However, if all these trucks could be electric, it would reduce the environmental impact of your everyday purchases and global trade. That is the mission of Capacity Trucks and the vision it is working toward at ports, distribution hubs, and warehouses around the world.



The truck itself is powered by a Hyster-Yale electric powertrain, can be outfitted with a 130-kilowatt-hour or 260-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery, and is designed to operate for a standard shift before needing a recharge, which can be done in as little as an hour. This means less downtime and more efficiency, crucial factors in the fast-paced world of logistics and transportation.

This innovation took time to happen. For the past 10 years, Capacity Trucks has focused on developing advanced zero-emission products. The company has a history of nearly 50 years of building durable, hardworking yard trucks, according to a press release.



In 2020, the company began its partnership with Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. to jointly develop electric and hydrogen-powered terminal tractors, leveraging the combined expertise of both companies to reduce and remove harmful pollution produced by heavy trucks in our ports and warehouses.

Also noteworthy is the company’s hydrogen fuel cell electric terminal truck, which debuted earlier this year.

The development of lithium-ion battery-powered and hydrogen-powered trucks signifies another giant leap toward a more sustainable future in heavy-duty transportation, moving us closer to a world where the transportation of goods doesn’t contribute to the overheating of our planet.

