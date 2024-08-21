Officials caution residents against burning candles during wildfire season over serious air quality concerns: 'Children are particularly susceptible'

Wildfires are often the culprit for poor air quality, but officials have cautioned residents of a seemingly harmless act that could contribute to this issue.

What's happening?

California authorities warned people against lighting candles to prevent indoor pollution from worsening air quality following what Newsweek called the state's "first major fire of the year."

The Post Fire burned 15,563 acres across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, destroying two buildings, damaging another, and injuring one civilian from June 15-26.

Smoke produced by the blaze forced the South Coast Air Quality Management District to release an air quality alert for 14 cities.

"If you smell smoke or see ash due to a wildfire, remain indoors with windows and doors closed or seek alternative shelter, if feasible. Avoid vigorous physical activity and run your air conditioner and/or an air purifier. If possible, do not use whole house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outside air," the alert said, per Newsweek.

"Avoid burning wood in your fireplace or firepit and minimize sources of indoor air pollution such as candles, incense, pan-frying, and grilling. If you must be outdoors, keep the time brief and wear a tightly fitted N-95 or P-100 respirator to help reduce exposure. Limit the use of gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment."

Why is the poor air quality concerning?

The alert mentioned that those exposed to the pollution could lead to "serious health problems," like worsening lung disease, asthma attacks, acute bronchitis, and increased risk of respiratory infections.

"Additionally, people with respiratory or heart disease, older adults, and children are particularly susceptible and should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities, or heavy exertion as conditions dictate," the alert continued.

AirNow, a collaboration between several U.S. government agencies and tribal, state, and local air quality organizations, rated California's air quality at the time as "unhealthy for sensitive group," per Newsweek.

It's part of a concerning trend in which human activity has caused rising global temperatures and polluted the atmosphere. The problem is so pervasive that a report from the American Lung Association found that as many as one in three Americans, or 120 million people, reside in counties with high levels of ozone and particle pollution.

What can I do to alleviate poor air quality?

While no longer lighting candles might be a relatively easy fix, several appliances around the house are likely polluting the environment.

Switching gas stoves for induction cooktops and upgrading your HVAC system are just two lifestyle changes that are eco-friendly while saving you money in the long run.

