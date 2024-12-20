'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' stirs controversy with new design tactic: 'They just twiddle their thumbs'

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" is the latest video game to find itself called out for possible use of artificial intelligence artwork, as its new holiday-themed event has been called out on allegations of using unpopular AI-generated content for its cover art.

A post in the r/blackops6 subreddit was very quick to point out that the game's new Season 1 cover art, featuring "Necroclaus," a Christmas-themed zombie reaching toward the screen, had too many fingers on one hand, a telltale sign that something is artificially generated.

"This is quite obviously AI," the poster said, "They're giving us AI slop instead of hiring real cosmetic designers."

While this is certainly troubling, it isn't overly surprising; as GameRant pointed out, developer Treyarch was looking for a two-dimensional artist/animator back in April and noted the person needed to be skilled in the use of AI tools in art creation.

AI in art and game creation remains an incredibly hot-button issue, and with good reason. Using a machine to create art takes jobs away from skilled artists, and it tends to lead to an inferior end product.

Recently, Netflix came under fire for using AI imagery to promote its hit show "Arcane"; fans were unhappy that a show that features brilliant art would stoop to using machine-generated art to promote it.

Google's AI system has faced regular criticism for its own issues, regularly giving mistaken information.

Meanwhile, the environmental impact of AI systems is immense as well. They use incredible amounts of power and water to function and stay cool, and Elon Musk's AI startup has come under scrutiny for endangering the health of residents near its Tennessee data center, courtesy of its smog output.

In this case, fans were quick to rip into Treyarch for the decision.

"AI slop indeed," one commenter said, "RIP to our fellow human graphic artists. Was fun while we had ya."

"Yea this is the future everything's gonna be AI assisted you can bet they used AI to do some of the coding as well," said another.

"Lol they just twiddle their thumbs all day and laugh at all the complaints I swear," said a third.

