'Arcane' creators under fire after using questionable tactic to promote hit Netflix series: 'This ... was a mistake'

"It's disrespectful to the incredible artists who worked on the show."

Fans were left disappointed about Season 2 of the animated series "Arcane" even before it reached viewers on Netflix.

An image promoting the show made at least one observer suspicious that it was created using artificial intelligence.

Netflix using AI to extend a poster for ARCANE of all shows is so disappointing and disrespectful https://t.co/Q38Ug1zxwj — Krissi! ❄️🥊 (@krissibarks) November 20, 2024

Riot Games, the developer of the League of Legends game upon which "Arcane" is based, assured the eagle-eyed fan that this was an isolated and unauthorized incident.

"Appreciate you bringing this to our attention," brand lead Alex Shahmir said in response to the post on X, formerly Twitter. "We have a strict stance of no AI for anything relating to Arcane cause it's disrespectful to the incredible artists who worked on the show. This image was a mistake and has since been removed. TY again for calling it out."

Artificial intelligence is starting to take over the creative sector. The technology has been used to create images, videos, voices, songs, and animations, among other forms of media, putting an already embattled industry on the back foot. Artists are increasingly looked over in favor of AI, and this is just another example.

Anime artists, in particular, have united against the use of AI technology, which comes at the expense of creators.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

In addition to taking work away from creatives, there are other concerns about the increasing prevalence of AI — even when it's used for beneficial purposes, such as improved health care, animal conservation, and forest regeneration.

It is an energy-intensive technology, with the World Economic Forum reporting that tech companies are producing increased amounts of pollution because of the power needed to supply data centers.

For example, a ChatGPT response requires 10 times more energy than a Google search, according to research published by Epri. But even Google is using AI in its search answers, too.

🗣️ Do you worry about companies having too much of your personal data?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Citing data from Electronics Hub, the WEF pointed out that AI energy use makes up 2% to 3% of global pollution. If the technology continues to rise in popularity, that could increase in the coming years, though scientists are working on ways to make AI consume less power.

Despite advances in renewable technology, the electricity grid still requires dirty energy to keep up with demand. The more power that's needed, the more planet-warming pollution will be created.

Using AI might seem like a cheaper option than hiring an artist, but this can put creatives out of work, and the associated environmental damage is another problematic trade-off.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



