New Cadillac models turn heads after impressive performance tests: 'Really starting to deliver'

"They're finding their way forward in a world that is electrifying."

Two electric SUVs outperformed their range ratings in a series of real-world tests, according to Electrek.

Edmunds determined that the Cadillac Optiq beat its EPA rating of 302 miles with a range of 339 miles. That's a 12% improvement. Edmunds also found better efficiency than its rating: 29.8 kilowatt-hours per 100 miles, versus 33 kWh per 100 miles.

Meanwhile, the Vistiq fared better than its EPA ratings as well. It eked out 334 miles of range, ahead of the rating of 305 miles, marking a 9% improvement. Other range test results can be found on the Edmunds leaderboard.

The disparity between real-world and EPA results is good news for those concerned about EV ranges meeting day-to-day needs.

With supporting charging infrastructure, electric vehicles are a clear upgrade from gas cars. They're cheaper to fuel and maintain, for starters. They also avoid the harmful fumes that plague gas car drivers and passengers.

Best of all, EVs cut out tailpipe emissions. Atmospheric pollution is the primary driver of increasingly destructive weather patterns such as floods and droughts. These disasters cause damage and raise costs for agriculture and housing. Switching to an EV can help curb those side effects while delivering a great driving experience.

EV fans were happy to hear that Cadillac's latest SUVs fared well in real-world testing.

"You have to hand it to The General Motors Company. They're finding their way forward in a world that is electrifying," one Electrek community member said.

"GM is really starting to deliver some very nice EVs. They deserve much higher sales than the sales that they have been getting....which are much higher now," another replied.

