Scientists make discovery deep in rainforest that could save chocolate from becoming scarce: 'Might allow us to produce drought-tolerant or disease-resistant cacao trees'

A discovery in the rainforests of South America gives reason for chocolate lovers to rejoice.

As detailed by Phys.org, researchers found three new species that are "closely related" to theobroma cacao, the tree from which chocolate is produced. The team believes its findings, published in the journal Kew Bulletin, could be great news for the future of the cacao industry.

Rising global temperatures have threatened crops, with more frequent extreme weather and the increased prevalence of pests among the factors. Bayer's recent Farmer Voice survey revealed that 71% of the respondents indicated our planet's changing climate had impacted their farms.

Wine, olive oil, and tomatoes are among the staples that have grown more expensive, and the same goes for chocolate. The industry has been battered by extreme weather, including a long drought in West Africa, which produces around 80% of our cocoa, according to J.P. Morgan.

However, the joint team from University College Cork, the University of Sao Paulo, and the New York Botanical Garden was thrilled with the implications of the biodiverse finds.

"The discovery of new species, in addition to those already known, expands the genetic resources that are available to us that might allow us to produce drought-tolerant or disease-resistant cacao trees," UCC's James Richardson said in the college's write-up for Phys.org.

Breakthroughs elsewhere that could lead to more resilient crops include gene editing, with researchers continuing to learn more about the mechanisms that help plants thrive.

Some also see plant-based proteins as a clear solution to encourage people to reduce their meat consumption, which would provide health benefits and eliminate large swaths of harmful polluting gases from the agricultural sector. According to Stanford's Woods Institute for the Environment, 18% of planet-warming pollution comes from livestock production.

As for his team's discovery in South America, Richardson highlighted the importance of documenting the findings and continuing research that could unveil more potentially beneficial biodiversity.

"That there were recently unknown species closely related to theobroma cacao, which is of huge importance for the production of chocolate and other products, shows how much more work there is to be done to catalog the vast amount of unknown biodiversity across our planet," he said, per Phys.org.

