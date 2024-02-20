Researchers develop protective shield for batteries using plant-derived substance — and it could solve a major problem with energy storage

“While lithium-ion batteries have traditionally been employed for [storage] applications, their high cost and concerns about lithium depletion have prompted ongoing research into alternative solutions.”

A substance found in cabbage may help battery experts to remedy a common problem with promising zinc-based power packs, resulting in game-changing possibilities for energy storage.

Interestingly, the xanthan gum being pulled from the vegetable is already a part of our daily lives as a protective barrier in cosmetics, according to researchers from Pohang University of Science and Technology in South Korea.

Their research results were published by EurekAlert.

The findings suggest that the gum’s shielding ability can be applied inside zinc batteries to prevent troublesome twig-like structures from forming inside the power cells when they are at work. The crystal formations on the zinc’s surface limit a battery’s lifespan, the experts reported in the lab log.

To create the shield layer, the experts mixed the cabbage-derived xanthan gum with an “ionically conductive polymer to fashion a protective film for the battery electrode,” per EurekAlert.

In a typical battery, lithium and other expensive and hard-to-gather metals are needed for the charge-discharge chemistry to work. Zinc is viewed by some experts as a more sustainable material to use in power packs. Researchers elsewhere are working to eliminate pitfalls in zinc battery concepts, including unwanted chemical reactions, that have so far limited the invention’s rise.

“Zinc-ion batteries have the capacity to store significant amounts of energy and are safer in terms of fire risks compared to lithium-ion batteries,” the Pohang researchers said.

Outfitted with cabbage-based shielding, their zinc battery withstood 200 days of “repeated charging and discharging” during testing, per the Pohang team.

The researchers cited energy storage for intermittent renewable power as a key way cabbage can help to propel zinc batteries to great purpose. Experts from companies including Tesla are now using huge lithium-ion power packs to store energy from wind and solar projects.

Energy storage “technology enables the capture and efficient use of electricity when needed, making it a crucial element in harnessing renewable energy,” the Pohang experts said. “While lithium-ion batteries have traditionally been employed for [energy storage system] applications, their high cost and concerns about lithium depletion have prompted ongoing research into alternative solutions.”

Abundant zinc and common cabbage could be the unlikely combination that helps to bring better energy storage and battery technology to market as part of our journey to a more sustainable future.

“I hope this research will contribute to the advancement of ESS technology for sustainable green energy production,” Pohang professor Changshin Jo said.

