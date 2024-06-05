Commuter shares premium experience aboard one of America's fastest trains: 'Never seen anything like this'

For tourists and locals alike, high-speed rail developments like Brightline are making it easier to travel.

A trending TikTok video from popular food reviewer Swale Eats (@swaleeats) showcases the Brightline, one of the newest trains in the United States. This high-speed electric railway runs from Miami to Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando, with an eventual addition of Tampa.

The video, which Swale filmed while riding the Brightline, highlights the train's modern amenities and easy access. Riders flying into Fort Lauderdale like Swale can take a $10 shuttle or an often cheaper Uber to the train station, he says (Brightline says the shuttle costs $10 for the first rider and $5 for additional riders in the same group).

Once inside the sleek, state-of-the-art station, passengers go through security before being greeted by an impressive array of offerings.

By choosing the premium ticket option, riders gain access to a premium lounge complete with complimentary drinks, including beer and wine, mirroring an experience found at most airports. A food bar serves up tasty options like tacos and empanadas. For a quick pick-me-up, an espresso machine stands ready to craft cappuccinos and more.

Hopping aboard the Brightline doesn't just make traveling through Florida a breeze — it's also better for the environment. High-speed electric trains like this one are key to reducing the dirty gas pollution driving up temperatures.

That's because taking the train is up to 73% more energy-efficient than flying and up to 83% more efficient than driving, according to the Rail Passengers Association. By giving riders an eco-friendly alternative to gas-guzzling cars and planes, the Brightline is helping to cut the carbon pollution overheating our planet and threatening our communities.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

And with premium tickets starting at just $48, it's an affordable way to sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride. Rates can be even cheaper depending on travel times.

"As you can see, it's a very, very modern train station," raves Swale during the TikTok tour. "I never seen anything like this." He concludes the video by noting that the train "drops off in the heart of Miami."

One commenter attempted to say it's often even cheaper to fly from Orlando to Miami, but Swale challenged that line of thinking by reminding the commenter that the price is still less than $50 and comes with free food and drinks, with simpler security and baggage logistics.

🗣️ Would you trust a train that travels over 600 miles an hour?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Oh naw … Brightline me with the unlimited drinks and food," he joked.

For tourists and locals alike, high-speed rail developments like Brightline are making it easier to travel without as much of an impact on the environment.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.