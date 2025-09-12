  • Tech Tech

Traveler shares honest thoughts after taking ride on new American high-speed train: 'I would take it again in a heartbeat'

by Joseph Clark
For many people, the idea of train travel in the United States brings to mind cramped seats and slow, bumpy rides. But one TikToker's glowing review of Florida's Brightline train shows a different, much more appealing side of rail travel, and people are taking notice.

Gemma Teller (@gemmatellher) shared her first ride on the high-speed train, and she was clearly impressed. Describing the experience, she said, "I didn't expect it to be this nice." Teller's video reveals a clean, modern train with spacious seating and a smooth, fast ride.

@gemmatellher Took the Brightline in Florida 🚆✨ and wow… I was impressed. #brightline #florida #travel #traveltok #floridalife #train #travelvibes ♬ original sound - gemmatellher

She noted it "felt more like a hotel lounge than a train" and that the West Palm Beach station was "spotless, organized, and honestly kind of beautiful."

"I'd take it again in a heartbeat," she said.

The positive review highlights the benefits of modern passenger rail. High-speed electric trains offer a fantastic way to get from city to city, helping travelers avoid the stress and traffic of driving. This is especially true in the Sunshine State, where Brightline connects key cities and has plans to expand to the Space Coast. The new line is so popular that it has even received bipartisan support for further funding.

More train travel is also great news for the planet. Electric trains produce significantly less pollution than cars and planes, which helps to improve air quality and the health of communities.

The comments section was full of people who agreed with Teller's positive take.

"Love Brightline to Miami especially … no need to find parking!" one user wrote.

Another shared a similar sentiment, saying: "Love the Brightline MIA-MCO. No driving, no sitting in traffic. Can zone out with a mimosa and chill."

A third user summed up the feeling of many, writing, "Long overdue for Florida."

