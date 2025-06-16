Traveler shares honest review after riding aboard 'sleek' US high-speed train: 'The best train in America'

"We need more of this!"

A short TikTok video is giving people a peek at what high-speed rail could actually feel like in the U.S. The post, shared by creator beckography (@beckography), shows a full ride on Brightline — a modern train that runs between Miami and Orlando, Florida.

In a TikTok video captioned "the best train in America," the narrator begins by saying: "There's only one private passenger train in the entire United States, and it's way better than Amtrak."

Brightline is picking up traction online, and it's easy to see why. The line began running in 2018, and the train is clean, sleek, and quiet. Inside, the seats are roomy, the windows are large, and there's space to stretch or get some work done. Riders get Wi-Fi, electrical outlets, and the option to sit at a table.

The narrator also raved about the outstanding customer support. He says that he was told at the station that he could not upgrade classes. But once he boarded, he was given a free upgrade with no issues.

The whole trip took about three hours — a shorter ride than driving and a more comfortable option than flying. The train hit speeds of up to 125 miles per hour.

The line expanded to Orlando in 2023, and by 2030, it is said to expand to Tampa, making travel within one of the U.S states much easier.

However, it's not just about convenience. Because Brightline is electric, it cuts down on harmful air pollution that comes from gas-powered cars and short flights. Those short flights are among the most polluting travel options per mile, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Cleaner rail service like this isn't just good for travelers. It means less traffic, less noise, and cleaner air for everyone. That's a big deal in a state like Florida, where many people rely on cars and the population keeps growing.

Many commentators also praised Brightline for its outstanding service.

One person said: "And the trains run HOURLY which is insane, you don't get even remotely close to that frequency on intercity rail outside of the northeast."

Another chimed in: "Brightline is the future. We need more of this!"

And a third mentioned: "We took Brightline to/from Boca & Miami. Great service. Clean, quiet and fast-ish."

