Solo traveler shares honest thoughts after traveling on one of America's new high-speed trains: 'Worth every penny'

by Michael Muir
"We were seven minutes early."

Photo Credit: YouTube

The United States lags behind many other nations when it comes to high-speed rail. However, Florida's Brightline provides a tantalizing glimpse into what may be possible. A glowing review by YouTuber Solo Traveler Tony (@SoloTravelerTony) shows that high-speed rail can thrive in the U.S. if given the chance.

The review follows Tony's journey from Fort Lauderdale to Orlando. He was impressed by the spacious and clean facilities. Fort Lauderdale is one of five conveniently located stations in southern Florida where trains arrive hourly. Tony described the food as "a decent, light, cold meal" and checked the restrooms, which featured touch-free operation. 

Tony noted that the train exceeded its reported top speed, reaching 127 miles per hour at some points. This meant the train arrived in Orlando with no problems or issues. "In fact, we were seven minutes early," Tony said. With a discount lowering the price to $89, his verdict was that the trip was "worth every penny."

As the European Environment Agency points out, trains are by far the greenest form of transportation (after walking and cycling for short distances). An analysis comparing modes of transport found that passenger trains had less than a quarter of the harmful emissions of planes. While Europe plans to extend its rail network further, the United States could learn a great deal from the successes of high-speed rail in East Asia.

South Korea's high-speed KTX connects its two largest cities, Seoul and Busan, and has carried over a billion passengers. According to Reuters, the government announced it will phase out its diesel trains by 2029 for electric-powered trains to cut emissions by 30%. 

Japan's Shinkansen, commonly known as the bullet train, has been in operation since 1964 and boasts a phenomenal safety record. It carries over 432,000 passengers every day. China is a newcomer to the high-speed rail game but has made up for lost time by adding over 30,000 kilometers of track in less than 20 years. 

The future looks bright for Brightline, with another track planned to link Tampa and Orlando. As Solo Traveler Tony showed, mass transit can be competitively priced, convenient, and comfortable. Hopefully, other states will follow Florida's lead.

