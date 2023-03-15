This first-of-its-kind luxury RV can run on free, clean energy and has ‘the ability to be off-grid indefinitely’

The Volterra costs quite a bit more than the average travel trailer, most of which come in under $40,000.

Looking to take a road trip in your electric vehicle? It’s definitely possible, and there are plenty of online resources to help you plan a route. But, if you wanted to hit the road in an RV, things could get difficult — until now.

California-based RV manufacturer Bowlus announced it has created “the world’s first production all-electric RV,” called the Bowlus Volterra.

Billed as a “luxury travel trailer,” Bowlus says the Volterra runs on “fully electric power with a 100-percent increase in battery capacity from previous models, as well as the first application of AeroSolar™ in the RV industry.” According to Bowlus, these innovations give users “the ability to be off-grid indefinitely.”

But going off-the-grid indefinitely can’t be comfortable, right? Au contraire: With the Bowlus Volterra, you can lie down in multiple beds, sit at multiple dining tables, or lounge about on a luxurious couch, all of which you can experience virtually by taking a 3D tour on Bowlus’ website.

The all-electric RV even has some features with which no other RV — electric or otherwise — can compete. Bowlus boasts that the Volterra is “first travel trailer with an induction cooktop and the first RV with integrated high-speed satellite internet.”

The Volterra even comes with an emergency EV charge feature, which can extend the range of an EV tow vehicle by up to 65 miles.

For eco-conscious trekkers, the Volterra is a breath of fresh air. Historically, RVs are big polluters. A study conducted by Britain’s Department of the Environment determined that the average RV releases more than three times as much carbon pollution per mile as the average car.

Though no other RVs can claim to be all-electric, RV.com released a list of the “Most Environmentally Friendly RVs of 2022” that highlights some of the greener models on the market. These include the Coachmen Apex Ultra-Lite, complete with solar panels and a rain drainage system, and the Forest River Work and Play, which utilizes recycled materials and features energy-efficient appliances.

The Volterra starts at $310,000, with financing available at $1,885 per month, and sales inquiries can be submitted on Bowlus’ website.

The Volterra costs quite a bit more than the average travel trailer, most of which come in under $40,000, but the savings from its electric and solar power will add up over time.

If you do opt for a new Volterra and are looking for your next road trip destination, consider the Route 66 Electric Vehicle Museum in Kingman, Arizona. Someday, the Volterra may even have its own exhibit.

